GRAMBLING, La- Colonel Lamar Davis of the Louisiana State Police met with Grambling University officials to give an update on the security measures taken since the two shootings last week.
Davis says they will continue to have a presence on campus and are actively pursuing leads to catch those responsible for the crimes on campus.
He encouraged anyone with information to notify State Police. They can call their local State Police Troop or download the "See Something, Send Something" app for free, where they can report to police anonymously.