SHREVEPORT, La. – Camp Tiger had its final day of fun this Friday with its annual Family Day allowing campers, their families and counselors to share in active and celebratory activities as a memorable way to close the week.
Camp Tiger, hosted by incoming first and second-year medical students at LSU Health Shreveport, started on Monday and offered a fun-filled opportunity for children and teens with disabilities such as cystic fibrosis, Down syndrome, autism, and other disabilities.
Campers receive individual attention from camp counselors to ensure the event remains safe and engaging for every participant.
"It gives kids with disabilities the chance to feel like everyone else. They get to go to camp and they get to have fun, they get to do all kinds of different things -- the counselors are amazing and anybody that puts energy into this it is well worth it," said Renee Parker, mother of one of the attending campers.
Throughout the week, over 70 campers and 150 volunteers participated in a variety of activities such as trips to Hot Wheels of Wonder Skating Rink, Sci-Port Discovery Center, Gators and Friends, Holiday Lanes Bowling, Party Central Family Fun Center and more.
LSU Health Shreveport extends thanks to the numerous vendors and individuals who donated funds and in-kind services to make Camp Tiger possible.