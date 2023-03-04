Shreveport, La. – On Saturday, 145 LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine second-year medical students participated in a traditional rite of passage known as the “White Coat Ceremony” which signifies their entrance into the medical profession.
During the ceremony, students receive a short white coat symbolizing their journey to the long white coat they will wear once they are a physician. After the white coat is placed on each student’s shoulders, the Hippocratic Oath is often recited, and students are welcomed warmly by academic leadership, faculty, and peers.
This tradition was established by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation in 1993 at Columbia University as a way to highlight the importance of humanism in all care of patients, with the white coat serving as a tangible symbol of matriculation.
The 2023 LSU Health Shreveport White Coat Ceremony was held at a packed Strand Theatre with Dr. Christina Notarianni, Professor of Neurosurgery, Director of Pediatric Neurosurgery and Neurosurgery Residency Program Director serving as the keynote speaker.
“The annual White Coat Ceremony is one of the most memorable days in the lives of our medical students and their families and one that we as faculty and leadership look forward to each year. We congratulate these students for accomplishing this important milestone in their goal of becoming physicians,” stated David Lewis, MD, MBA, Dean of the School of Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport.
In addition to the presentation of white coats, 30 new honorees were inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society (GHHS).
This international honor society was established in 2002 by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation with the purpose of recognizing medical students, residents and faculty who practice patient-centered care by displaying qualities of excellence, compassion, altruism, respect and empathy.
Currently there are 187 chapters of GHHS comprised of over 45,000 students, faculty, and other healthcare leaders.