SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport students, residents, fellows, faculty, and staff wore red to help raise awareness and show their support for the fight against heart disease and stroke during American Heart Month.
During American Heart Month, LSU Health Shreveport recognizes and thank the LSUHS physicians and researchers who are working tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of patients affected by cardiovascular disease.
To learn more about the incredible contributions LSU Health Shreveport's employees are making in the fight to save lives and find cardiovascular disease treatments, visit www.lsuhs.edu/research.