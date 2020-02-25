LSUHS Group Wear Red

LSU Health Shreveport employees wear read to show support for the fight against heart disease and stroke during American Heart Month

Photo Credit: LSU Health Shreveport
LSU Health Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Shreveport students, residents, fellows, faculty, and staff wore red to help raise awareness and show their support for the fight against heart disease and stroke during American Heart Month.

LSUHS Red

During American Heart Month, LSU Health Shreveport recognizes and thank the LSUHS physicians and researchers who are working tirelessly every day to make a difference in the lives of patients affected by cardiovascular disease.

LSUHS Red 3

To learn more about the incredible contributions LSU Health Shreveport's employees are making in the fight to save lives and find cardiovascular disease treatments, visit www.lsuhs.edu/research.

