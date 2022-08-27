SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Services offered free Covid-19 vaccines and boosters at a walk-up clinic, hosted by Grace Pointe Church of the Nazarene.
The first 150 people to receive a vaccine at the event on Saturday, Aug. 27 also received a $100 gift card, provided by Caddo Commission and PRABA (Pines Rd Area Business Association).
Health services information was provided to attendees by the Louisiana Department of Public Health. It included details about the WIC Program, required vaccinations for school age children, monkeypox information and more.