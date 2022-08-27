SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Services offered free Covid-19 vaccines and boosters at a walk-up clinic, hosted by Grace Pointe Church of the Nazarene.

The first 150 people to receive a vaccine at the event on Saturday, Aug. 27 also received a $100 gift card, provided by Caddo Commission and PRABA (Pines Rd Area Business Association).

Health services information was provided to attendees by the Louisiana Department of Public Health. It included details about the WIC Program, required vaccinations for school age children, monkeypox information and more.

Virus Outbreak-New Boosters

FILE - A Jackson, Miss., resident receives a Pfizer booster shot from a nurse at a vaccination site Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. In August 2022, Pfizer and Moderna both asked U.S. regulators to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half protection against BA.4 and BA.5, the newest subtypes of the coronavirus omicron variant.
