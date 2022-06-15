SHREVEPORT, La. -- The summer camp program at Louisiana State University Shreveport welcomes students to combine fun with learning through STEAM.
KTBS 3's Community Partner, Nessa Kuruvilla of LSUS, joined us to share details on the program.
"We have robotics, we have Raspberry Pi camps, we have programming camps," Kuruvilla said. The programs take place inside the new Cyber Collaboratory at LSUS, which Kuruvilla calls "super fun, and cool, and futuristic."
STEAM is an anacronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math.
"we want them to constantly use their minds and use their brains over the summer," Kuruvilla says. "STEAM camps can help with that."
