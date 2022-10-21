SHREVEPORT, La. - Calling all the macho men around Northwest Louisiana.
It's almost time to hit the stage for a great cause.
Members of the Phi Mu Epsilon Xi sat down with KTBS 3's Nate Fluharty to talk about the 2nd annual Miracle Man Pageant.
The pageant will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6:00 pm in the LSUS Theatre, and is open to any man, age 18-25.
All proceeds raised during this event will support the sorority's national philanthropy, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH).
Children’s hospitals rely heavily on donations and community support in order to supply children with the medical attention and procedures that they require.
Oftentimes, many of these expenses are not covered through personal insurance or Medicaid.
Since 1986, Phi Mu has raised nearly $14 million dollars to date in support of over 170 children’s hospitals across North America.