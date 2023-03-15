SHREVEPORT, La. - Renovation of an apartment complex on the LSUS campus is getting credit for a boost in student enrollment and retention.
LSUS purchased the Pilots Pointe Apartments, formally known as University Court Apartments, two years ago. Students started moving in late 2021.
The apartment complex holds 400 beds and 320 are currently occupied. A majority of the other apartments are being renovated and will have all new appliances.
Last fall, there were 60 incoming freshman and 41 transfers who lived at Pilots Pointe Apartment. Before LSUS purchased the apartments, less than 70% of students lived at University Court.
"We have traditionally been that commuter campus. By having the housing right here adjacent to campus, it's been really easy for students to come back and forth. And so our incoming freshman class and our transfer students have a place to live. They're integrated into our student body and we offer a robust student campus life. And so that has really helped with our enrollment and our retention of students, said Julie Lessiter, LSUS vice chancellor of strategic initiatives,
With the increase in residents at Pilots Pointe Apartments, LSUS will build a bridge, Ring Road, that will connect the apartments to campus.
"The Pilot Pointe Apartments are so well situated for our campus. There's a Walmart across the street. There's a hospital right next door for healthcare needs. And once we have the bridge completed, students will be able to go directly from the apartments onto our campus. Right now, they have to pull out onto Youree Drive. And so this is really going to integrate these housing options into our campus," said Lessiter.
The brick bridge will be completed sometime this year.