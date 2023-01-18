SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Shreveport is in the middle of construction inside its Health and Physical Education building. The 40-year-old pool is being removed, costing the university half a million dollars.
The pool area is being turned into a recreation center. When talking about the plans for the new recreation center, LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark said, "We want to have spaces for academic construction for courses to recur here, remove some of our student recreational health equipment and weight equipment for students and move that over into here."
They will also take care of mechanical issues they are currently facing. Inside the new recreation center could be a climbing rockwall, a running track, and basketball courts.
LSUS is the only public university in the state without a rec center, so the Pilots will ask the state to fund the remaining cost of the new facility.
They will also be renovating their weight room. In one of the past Olympic games, the only American weightlifter trained in the LSUS weight room. In the summer of 2023 LSUS hosted the U.S. Junior Olympics. With these new renovations they hope to become an official Olympic training facility.
These new renovations are to support their new Human Performance Lab, which can assess body fat percentage, oxygen consumption, aerobic activity, motor control, biofeedback, reactivity, brain activity, temperature tolerance, visual tracking, and more.