SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser made a visit to Shriners Children’s Shreveport to unveil the newly-named William A. Nungesser Radiology Exam Room at the historic orthopedic/cleft lip and palate facility.
While leading the award-winning “Celebration Riverboat” as part of the 2023 Rose Parade, Lt. Governor Nungesser was paired with Amber DeFatta, a float participant representing Shriners Children’s Shreveport.
DeFatta, who has long supported the Shreveport facility as a patient ambassador, made an impression on Nungesser with her proud representation of the historic Shreveport facility as well as the Shreveport-Bossier community.
Inspired by DeFatta, Nungesser sought to support the Shreveport facility while honoring his late father William Nungesser, a prominent Louisiana political leader who was a dedicated Mason at the Jerusalem Shriners of New Orleans and a longtime donor to Shriners Children’s.
The Lt. Governor and his wife Cher contributed $15,000 to name the radiology suite in honor of his father and in recognition of DeFatta’s chosen profession of radiologic technology.
Nungesser unveiled the naming marker before a gathering of Shriners Children’s staff, facility leadership, and area members of the Shriners fraternity.