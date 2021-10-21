Shreveport, La- The feature film, The Vanishings at Caddo Lake, produced by M. Night Shyamalan, is currently filming in and around Caddo Lake.
They have already cast speaking roles, and most background roles, but there’s still a chance you could be involved.
The casting team is now looking for period specific vehicles. They are looking for those who can provide cars, trucks, motorcycles, etc that were made between 1998 and 2004.
If they choose your vehicle, the pay will be $50.00 per vehicle, per shoot day.
The Vanishings at Caddo Lake will be directed by Celine Held and Logan George of ELO Films. Their films have been screened at various international festivals such as the Sundance Film Festival, Venice Film festival and many more.
