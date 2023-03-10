MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas - The Mount Pleasant City Council honored local citizen Mae Lois Tudman White at its March 7 meeting with a presentation of the extension of remarks read on congressional record by the honorable Patrick Fallon to celebrate her 50th anniversary of teaching in the Mount Pleasant Independent School District.
The remarks were read by representative Fallon during the 117th Session in the House of Representative on August 23, 2022.
“Madame Speaker, I rise today to honor Mrs. Mae Lois Tudman White of Mount Pleasant, Texas,” Representative Fallon said. “Mrs.White has dedicated her life to service in her community, through both teaching as well as volunteering at her church, Maranatha Church of God in Christ.”
“Mrs. White is a true woman of God, a distinguished longtime educator, and a shining example of the good in this world,” he said.
"Mrs. White has made our schools a better place for our students, their families and the faculty as an involved member and leader of many educational committees and organizations, fully earning the esteemed title of Teacher of the Year that has been awarded to her time and again through her long tenure," said Councilmember Jerry Walker, who led the effort for White to receive both local and national recognition for her extraordinary service and commitment.