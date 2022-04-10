SHREVEPORT, La- A major accident on East Kings Highway in Shreveport resulted in five individuals taken to the hospital by ambulance. This includes a pedestrian struck by one of the vehicles involved in the accident.
The accident took place at the intersection of East King’s Highway and Zeke Drive and involved two sedans, one of which was flipped on its side. The road westbound lanes were temporarily closed after the incident.
An official with Shreveport Fired Department at the scene suggested that each of the victims were talking and cognizant but could not confirm this for certain.