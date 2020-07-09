BOSSIER CITY, La - Bossier City police say 37-year old Jerome Durham was shot and killed at a home in the 1900 block of Scott Street on Wednesday night.
Neighbors say they're shocked because it's normally quiet on their street.
The Cruces family says they were outside on their front lawn when police arrived at a residence down the street. Lisa Cruzado says she's concerned about the shooting.
"I get nervous because I don't know what's going on sometimes," Cruzado said.
Ciro Cruces says he was unaware of the shooting at the time.
"I don't know what happened," Cruces said. "I saw the news last night. Somebody died over there. But I don't know who."
Donald Rushing, pastor of nearby Red River Missionary Baptist on Scott Street, says the shooting strikes close to home.
"It affected me because my children grew up in that area across the street."
Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.