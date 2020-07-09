BOSSIER CITY, La - Bossier City police say 37-year old Jerome Durham was shot and killed at a home in the 1900 block of Scott Street on Wednesday night.
Neighbors said they're shocked because it's normally quiet on their street.
The Cruces family said they were outside on their front lawn when police arrived at a home down the street. Lisa Cruzado said she's concerned about the shooting.
"I get nervous because I don't know what's going on sometimes," Cruzado said.
Ciro Cruces said he was unaware of the shooting at the time.
"I don't know what happened," Cruces said. "I saw the news last night. Somebody died over there. But I don't know who."
Donald Rushing, pastor of nearby Red River Missionary Baptist on Scott Street, said the shooting strikes close to home.
"It affected me because my children grew up in that area across the street."
Police said no arrests have been made and the investigation continues.