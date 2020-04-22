MANSFIELD, La - Sheriff Jayson Richardson confirmed that a man drowned in a drainage area near Gibbs Street on Wednesday.
Richardson said law enforcement and the fire department responded after receiving a 911 call about the incident.
"Mansfield Police Department received a call in reference to an individual that was seen trying to get a trash can from some flooded water, Richardson said. He ended up getting swept into that water. We, ultimately, found him 50 to 60 yards downstream."
Richardson said the man has not been identified.