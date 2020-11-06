NEW ORLEANS, La. - The city of New Orleans said Mardi Gras celebrations in 2021 will not be cancelled but will look different. The New Orleans Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Council held a meeting to announce how.
It was during Mardi Gras that the coronavirus really started to take hold of Louisiana. Since then, city officials received safety recommendations and heard from the krewes. The city's Mardi Gras Advisory Council laid out the new changes. Which includes wearing face masks and groups of relatives staying six feet apart from other groups of families.
Tracy Herrin is the Captain of Captains for all of the Mardi Gras krewes in Northwest Louisiana. She told KTBS 3 that Twlefth Night Bal is canceled. Gemini plans to hold its bal on January 30th and roll a parade on February 13th. Springhill also rolls its parade on January 30th.
Highland's bal is set for February 12th with a reverse parade set for Valentine's Day. Centaur, Sobek and Harambee's Krewes all postponed their events for this season.