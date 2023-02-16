SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Gemini, Centaur, and Sobek brought Mardi Gras to the hallways of Claiborne Fundamental Magnet Elementary on Thursday.
Students and staff got the chance to put on their colorful masks as they lined the halls waiting to collect beads and novelty toys being passed out by royalties.
With over 400 students between five to 13 years old, each one got the chance to interact with the krewe royalties that were dressed in their lavish costumes to bring some excitement before the weekend.
"All the krewes in the area...the reason we do this is we want the community to experience the fun of Mardi Gras like we do, and this is a way to bring the community together," King Gemini XXXIV Bob Elder said.
The next big parade will be held this Saturday at 3 p.m. when the Krewe of Gemini rolls out.
