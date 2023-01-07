SHREVEPORT, La. - Twelfth Night kicked off the start of the 2023 Mardi Gras season on Saturday with a night of food, fun, and live entertainment.
The celebration introduced every Mardi Gras Krewe in Northwest Louisiana with a total of 16 krewes participating.
The royal courts were introduced by Paul Lopez, Mardi Gras Captain of North Louisiana.
Twelfth Night is also known as "Kings' Day" or "Little Christmas" in the Catholic Church. The twelfth day after Christmas marks the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child and is also a significant part of Louisiana culture with the opening of Mardi Gras or "Carnival" season.