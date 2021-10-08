SHREVEPORT, La. – Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested two Captain Shreve High School students following a robbery of two of their schoolmates on Wednesday.
Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release the robbery took place inside one of the school’s bathrooms. During the incident, one of the suspects brandished what victims believed to be a real gun.
Deputies found a realistic looking pellet gun during a sweep of the campus. However, Prator said detectives do not believe it was the gun used for the robbery.
The two teens were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center Thursday on a charge of first-degree robbery.