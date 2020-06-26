NEW ORLEANS — Blaine Kern Sr., the legendary artist and high energy entrepreneur who turned Mardi Gras float building into a multimillion-dollar business, playing a pivotal role in New Orleans Carnival for more than 65 years, died Thursday, according to his wife Holly. He was 93.
Kern is widely recognized as one of the most important figures in 20th century Mardi Gras. The company he founded as Blaine Kern Artists in 1947, now known as Kern Studios, became known for designing and building parades for the biggest and best-known krewes, including Rex, Zulu, Bacchus, Endymion, Orpheus and Muses. Because of that, Rex gave him the title “Mr. Mardi Gras” in 1988 and Kern, ever the shrewd businessman, trademarked it.
“I bring happiness to millions of people every year,” he said in a 1997 WWL-TV interview. “Everybody’s got a big grin on their face, everybody’s smiling and shouting and having fun, so I figure I’m bringing joy and fun to millions of people.”
Kern and his team introduced numerous parade innovations such as double-decker floats, multi-unit tandem floats, giant animated prop figures, splashy lighting and animatronics. The most recognizable floats in modern Mardi Gras are all Kern creations – including Rex’s Boeuf Gras, Jester and King’s float; the Bacchus King Kong family, Bacchagator and Bacchasaurus; the Orpheus Leviathan and Smokey Mary; signature floats for Endymion and Muses; and the floats that carry Zulu’s king and hierarchy of characters.
The artists and craftspeople of the company he created, Kern Studios – now overseen by his son Barry – also produce parades for nearly a dozen other krewes in the metro New Orleans area and along the Gulf Coast. They also produce parades, floats, figures and props for Universal Studios, the Walt Disney Company, Six Flags and commercial clients and theme parks worldwide. Kern liked to say that every day, somewhere on the planet, a Blaine Kern parade was rolling through the streets.
Born in Algiers in 1927 – “a ninth generation Algerine," as he called himself – Kern had a lifelong interest in art, first sparked by his father, Roy, a sign painter.
"I was always going to be an artist, I was always in trouble, all I ever did in school was read books and draw pictures. I was at the bottom of the class, honest to goodness, never got past high school,” he told WWL-TV’s Bill Capo in 2007.
A childhood illness kept Kern from playing outside, so he explored distant worlds through reading. It sparked an imagination that would fuel him throughout his life. “I read H.G. Wells, Arthur Conan Doyle, Jules Verne, Edgar Rice Burroughs. I was going to the moon before Sputnik,” he said in 2017. “My imagination is off the wall. I dream to this day… I’ve got ideas yet that I want to do. I won’t even tell you because they’re that good!”
Kern studied art with renowned artists John McCrady and Leonard Flettrich, but wasn’t sure he could make a career for himself as an artist. When he returned home after serving in the army during World War II, his mother needed medical treatment. He met Dr. Henry LaRocca, the captain of the Krewe of Alla, which Kern’s father had built floats for a decade earlier.
"I painted a mural for him to pay mom’s doctor bill, and he liked me and said, ‘Son, do you think you could design and paint a parade?’” Kern said. “I was not quite 20 at the time and thought I could do anything. The only reason I got the job was my father guaranteed he would finish the job if I couldn't.”
That first parade he created for Alla, which takes its name from Algiers, Louisiana, earned Kern rave reviews. “All of a sudden, everybody in New Orleans was talking about how the poor people in Algiers had nicer floats than what was going down St. Charles Avenue,” said Barry Kern.
Propelled by that success, Kern soon formed an association with the Rex parade that helped grow his business and his reputation even more. The then-captain of Rex, Darwin Fenner, learned of Kern’s talents and recruited him to work on the Rex parade in the early 1950s. Fenner used his own money to send Kern to Carnival celebrations across the globe. From float builders and artists in Italy, France, Germany and Spain, he learned techniques and styles he would use to transform the New Orleans Carnival.
Kern’s success with revitalizing the Rex parade and designing Alla, of which he later became the longtime captain, even caught the attention of Walt Disney. During a visit to Mardi Gras, Disney was impressed with one of Kern’s creations for Alla: an 18-foot-tall animated King Kong figure. Disney featured the gorilla on his television program and offered Kern a job in Los Angeles.
“I came home and told Darwin Fenner, ‘I’m going to Hollywood, going to work for Walt Disney.’ Disney was like a god to me,” Kern explained in a 2017 interview with Dennis Woltering. “Mr. Fenner said, ‘Son, let me tell you something. You go to Hollywood, you’re going to be a little fish in a big, big pond. But Mardi Gras is going to grow and if you stay here you’re going to be a big fish in a little pond.’ And of course he was so right. It was like dynamite – everything exploded after that.”
In 1968, Kern would play a key role in founding the Krewe of Bacchus. The parade was formed by leaders of the hospitality industry who felt that Mardi Gras parades in the 1960s had become somewhat tired and the celebration was losing its appeal as a tourist attraction. Founding captain Owen “Pip” Brennan Jr. and costume designer Larry Youngblood approached Kern with their idea for a krewe that would feature supersized floats with large, animated figures and a celebrity king.
“Blaine was so talented. He was so far ahead of his time,” Brennan said. “In less than ten days, he came back with the drawing of each float, how it fit the theme, the colors, everything and Bacchus was born.”