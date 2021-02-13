BOSSIER CITY, La- Locals were able to get a small taste of Mardi Gras season on Saturday while supporting local vendors. The “Bossier Night Market" was put on at the Pierre Bossier Mall.
Members from the Krewes of Centaur, Gemini, and Highland were in attendance, handing out throws from stationary floats.
The market was held outside in the parking lot and included 180 local vendors and 12 food trucks. Crowds of people showed up despite the cold.
“It is a fantastic start to the to the Mardi Gras season which never really got started,” said manager of Bossier Night Market, Chris Graham. “So, we're happy to say we're here and doing it.”
The Captain of the Krewe of Gemini, Jamey Purdy, commented on the event as well.
“It's great, giving our krewe members something to do, giving the general public something to do that's Mardi Gras themed as well,” said Purdy. “We got some members up there throwing beads right now. So, it is great to see the public out enjoying. It's also cold but we're toughing it out.”
The night market happens three times a year. If you missed it on Saturday, you can catch it again in September and December.