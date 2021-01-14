SHREVEPORT, La. - Most of us are still coming to grips with the reality that the 2021 Mardi Gras season will be quite different than ever before. It's important to know that we can and should still celebrate, but celebrate safely.
The Mardi Gras season always starts on Jan. 6 and ends on Fat Tuesday, which this year falls on Feb. 16. The season is usually marked by extravagant balls and parades where costumed riders throw trinkets to the mobs of people packed along the parade routes.
The coronavirus has put an end to those large events. But that has not stopped creative Mardi Gras revelers from coming up with socially distant ways to celebrate.
Celebrate at Home
It’s easy to plan a memorable and safe Mardi Gras on your own without spending a lot. Here are our favorite ways to get in the Mardi Gras mood this year, no matter how far you are from New Orleans.
Bake a King Cake
According to Mardi Gras tradition, king cake is only available during Carnival season. This sweet pastry is circular like a crown and frosted in the green, yellow, and purple colors of Mardi Gras. A plastic baby is typically baked inside, and whoever finds it is bestowed with luck and special responsibilities.
You’ll find lots of variations on the traditional king cake recipe online, and some of them are actually super simple.
Order Themed Takeout
No time to bake? No problem—get festive takeout instead!
Look for a New Orleans-inspired dish like a po’boy or hush puppies. In a pinch, any type of fried seafood will feel appropriately Southern. (You can also make your own po’boys at home pretty easily if cooking for yourself is more your style.)
Stock Up on Louisiana Brews
Mardi Gras is called Fat Tuesday for a reason—it’s all about eating and drinking the things you’ll be giving up for Lent. Even if you don’t actually celebrate Lent, your Mardi Gras celebration will feel more complete with plenty of on-theme food and drinks.
Fortunately for beer drinkers, Louisiana is home to excellent breweries—some of which distribute far outside the state. Abita is the most well-known Louisiana brewery, but there are many others you can look for in a store near you.
Whip Up a Sazerac
Prefer cocktails instead? The Sazerac is the official cocktail of New Orleans, making it the perfect choice for Mardi Gras celebrations. In fact, according to (somewhat disputed) legend, the Sazarac was the first cocktail in the U.S.
Strong yet complex, Sazeracs aren’t ideal for those who don’t want to taste their booze. But if you like a boozy cocktail, it’s hard to go wrong with this one—try this simple recipe.
Don’t Forget to Decorate
You can also get in the Mardi Gras spirit with a bit of decor. Anything green, gold, or purple will help set the scene, as well as anything glittery.
This is a great opportunity to re-purpose old New Year’s Eve decorations, or to hang up some colorful Christmas lights again. Lighting candles will also help make a room feel festive. Remember, Mardi Gras is a lavish celebration, so more is more when it comes to decor.
Make DIY Masks
This is a great idea for a kid-friendly Mardi Gras celebration: Pick up a few inexpensive paper masks and craft supplies for a mask-decorating party.
The masquerade tradition is most often associated with Carnival in Venice and comes from much older European party traditions. Today, donning a Mardi Gras mask is still a great chance to put on an alter ego and have fun with your persona for a night—also an activity kids will love.
Dress the Part
You don’t have to go all-out with Carnival regalia or pile on plastic beads like a college student (unless you want to!). Just like decorating, dressing for Mardi Gras is as easy as grabbing the gold, green, purple, and sparkly pieces from your closet. If you like makeup, those colors can also lend themselves beautifully to a festive eye or lip look.
Feel like you have “nothing” to wear? Let this be your excuse to hit your favorite thrift store and put together a wild Mardi Gras look (also a great group activity).
Put on a Mardi Gras Movie
Why not order up a Mardi Gras movie? Of course, not every Mardi Gras-themed movie is equally good, but you can check out this list or this one for a few ideas.
Jazz It Up
New Orleans is the city of jazz, so you can’t go wrong with jazz as the soundtrack for an at-home Mardi Gras event. Of course, jazz is an immense genre, so it can be hard to know where to start. This NPR list will kick-start your playlist with some quintessential songs and artists. Or, for a different take on the theme, put on some zydeco.
Pass Out Party Favors
“Throws” are one of the most beloved traditions of the Mardi Gras parade: the coins, beads, and other trinkets thrown from floats to onlookers. If you’re hosting friends (or even just hanging with your family or roommates), why not stock up on a few fun favors to hand out? They don’t necessarily have to be throwaway plastic beads—try glitzy jewelry from the thrift shop, candy, or anything else that’s small, fun, and easy to throw.
