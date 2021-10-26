SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mardi Gras parades in danger of being cancelled again -- this time over police manpower issues -- will roll in 2022.
Mayor Adrian Perkins' spokeswoman said Tuesday terms from after a meeting with leaders from the krewes of Centaur and Gemini. But the parade route still needs to be worked out.
"A decision will be made next week on the exact route and the Event Task Force will help determine the best option," Marquel Sennet wrote in a statement.
The krewes say Perkins and the city agreed to cover the security cost, while extending the contract to make up for the lost season of 2021 due to the pandemic.
As for the route, Patrick Gallagher, Krewe of Gemini co-captain, said, "Either we're going to do the traditional route, or do the (Clyde Fant) parkway only, or possibly reverse the traditional route.
"We all want to keep the traditional route. And what it sounds like from the majority of the Shreveport City Council people that were there, they want the traditional route to stay the same," Gallagher continued.
"It's all going to be based on manpower by the police department. What the chief of police can do with manpower," Gallagher said.
He and Centaur's publicity chairman, Corky Bridges, said the krewes agreed to start their parades at 3 p.m. because the city said that would help on the security end.
The Krewe of Centaur is set to roll on Feb. 19. Gemini rolls the next Saturday, Feb. 26.
Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler hosted the meeting with the krewes and Shreveport leaders. Bossier declined to take part in the upcoming parades for budget reasons. But Gallagher and Bridges say Chandler and Bossier City are interested in rejoining them and Shreveport for future Mardi Gras festivities.
Sennet added in her statement, "We will continue conversations with all local agencies that benefit from the economic impact of the parades and hope to negotiate a plan in the future that allows all parties to contribute resources and funding."
Gallagher indicated that could mean that krewes help pay for security costs in the next contract.