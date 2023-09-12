SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewes of Centaur and Gemini have sent a letter and separate contracts to Mayor Tom Arceneaux in response to the city's proposed changes for the two Krewes Mardi Gras parades.
Both contracts are eight pages each.
Here are the main take aways:
- This year the African American History Parade and the Krewe of Centaur parade will fall on the same day, Feb 3. Arceneaux proposes the Krewe of Centaur change its date to either Jan 27 or Feb 4. The Krewe of Centaur want its parade on Feb 3.
- Arceneaux wants the parades to start at 2:30 p.m. but the krewes want to start at 5 p.m.
- Arceneaux proposed a shorter parade route that would start at the railroad bridge near veterans park. The krewes want to start on Clyde Fant Parkway at the intersection of Lake Street.