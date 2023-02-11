SHREVEPORT, La. - Just in time for Saturday's XXXI Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade, the rain stopped, to the delight of thousands of paradegoers along the route. It had warmed up to about 50 degrees when the parade rolled at 3 p.m. This year’s theme was Centaur Dreams and it was a dream come true for those who were there.
As always, everyone was hoping to get their hands on this year's specialty throws.
This year's parade was a crowd pleaser for sure. Everywhere you looked there were people swaying to the music -- on the ground and on the floats.
THE ROYALTY
Captain Centaur XVIII Byron Trust was born and raised in Shreveport and is a graduate of Byrd High School. He is a proud alumnus of LSU in Baton Rouge, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering. A licensed professional engineer in Louisiana, Byron has worked in the oil and gas industry for more than 38 years, and is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Petro-Chem Operating Company in Shreveport.
Byron joined the Mighty Krewe 25 years ago in 1997 and was a proud rider on the Schaumburg float.
Byron celebrated thirty years of marriage to the beautiful Bobbie Trust in December. They have two children, Christie and Chris, along with their sweet granddaughter, Gabby.
King Centaur XXXI Danny Lowery was born and raised in Many, Louisiana, is a graduate of Many High School, and holds a degree in Business Management. He is married to his husband Fred Lowery who served as Duke of Fantasy 2020. They have been members of the Krewe of Centaur since 2017.
Danny served seven years in the United States Army, reaching the rank of sergeant.
Danny was riding the Lowery Float.
Queen Centaur XXXI Tina Tomasek joined the Krewe of Centaur as a corporate sponsor in 2002 with Paragon press, where she celebrated her 21st year of employment last September.
Tina has been married to Centaur's Duke of Fantasy 2014, Trey Tomasek, for 26 years. They have two wonderful children, Summer Tomasek (Princess 2006) and Nolan Tomasek (Prince 2018).
Tina is very proud to have been able to represent the Krewe of Centaur as Queen XXXI and looks forward to the rest of her reign.
By the way, royalty runs in Tina's family. She is the daughter of Centaur's 11th Queen and 11th Captain, Sophie Duke.
This year's grand marshal was Tommy Scott, 50. He's a native of Shreveport. He's married and has three children. Tommy graduated high school at Subiaco Academy in Arkansas and attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Tommy has a bachelor’s degree in Management. He enjoys cooking, spending time on the lake, watching football, and of course, playing and watching hockey. Tommy has created the Red River Hockey Club which teaches kids and adults to play hockey and has a special needs program. Tommy and Leslie are champions of those with special needs.
Tommy is a major shareholder and currently serves on the board of directors for the Scott Companies which includes Scott Equipment Company (branch office across the street from the Centaur Den).
Tommy purchased the Mudbugs Hockey team in 2009 as a professional team playing in the Central Hockey League (AA). After winning the championship in 2011, the Mudbugs were forced to cease operations. In 2015, Tommy and his business partners leased Hirsch Coliseum from the State Fair of Louisiana and renovated the building for ice sports and entertainment. The Mudbugs returned to play in 2016 competing in the North American Hockey League (USA Hockey Tier II). The Mudbugs have had a high level of success making the playoffs every season except one and winning 6 championships.
The traditional pre-parade blessing was offered by Monsignor Rothell Price.