SHREVEPORT, La. - Come one, come all to this weekend's XXXI Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras parade. Centaur rolls through Shreveport Saturday, Feb. 11, beginning at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is A Million Dreams, A Big Top Spectacular and it promises to be an epic experience.
Captain Centaur XVIII Byron Trust was born and raised in Shreveport and is a graduate of Byrd High School. He is a proud alumnus of LSU in Baton Rouge, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering. A licensed professional engineer in Louisiana, Byron has worked in the oil and gas industry for more than 38 years, and is currently the Chief Operating Officer for Petro-Chem Operating Company in Shreveport.
Byron joined the Mighty Krewe 25 years ago in 1997 and is a proud rider on the Schaumburg float.
Byron celebrated thirty years of marriage to the beautiful Bobbie Trust in December. They have two children, Christie and Chris, along with their sweet granddaughter, Gabby.
King Centaur XXXI Danny Lowery was born and raised in Many, Louisiana, is a graduate of Many High School, and holds a degree in Business Management. He is married to his husband Fred Lowery who served as Duke of Fantasy 2020. They have been members of the Krewe of Centaur since 2017.
Danny served seven years in the United States Army, reaching the rank of sergeant.
Danny currently rides the Lowery Float.
Queen Centaur XXXI Tina Tomasek joined the Krewe of Centaur as a corporate sponsor in 2002 with Paragon press, where she celebrated her 21st year of employment last September.
Tina has been married to Centaur's Duke of Fantasy 2014, Trey Tomasek, for 26 years. They have two wonderful children, Summer Tomasek (Princess 2006) and Nolan Tomasek (Prince 2018).
Tina is very proud to have been able to represent the Krewe of Centaur as Queen XXXI and looks forward to the rest of her reign.
By the way, royalty runs in Tina's family. She is the daughter of Centaur's 11th Queen and 11th Captain, Sophie Duke.
This year's grand marshal is Tommy Scott, 50. He's a native of Shreveport. He's married and has three children. Tommy graduated high school at Subiaco Academy in Arkansas and attended Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. Tommy has a bachelor’s degree in Management. He enjoys cooking, spending time on the lake, watching football, and of course, playing and watching hockey. Tommy has created the Red River Hockey Club which teaches kids and adults to play hockey and has a special needs program. Tommy and Leslie are champions of those with special needs.
Tommy is a major shareholder and currently serves on the board of directors for the Scott Companies which includes Scott Equipment Company (branch office across the street from the Centaur Den).
Tommy purchased the Mudbugs Hockey team in 2009 as a professional team playing in the Central Hockey League (AA). After winning the championship in 2011, the Mudbugs were forced to cease operations. In 2015, Tommy and his business partners leased Hirsch Coliseum from the State Fair of Louisiana and renovated the building for ice sports and entertainment. The Mudbugs returned to play in 2016 competing in the North American Hockey League (USA Hockey Tier II). The Mudbugs have had a high level of success making the playoffs every season except one and winning 6 championships.
PARADE HIGHLIGHTS
This is Centaur's 31st parade. Close to 100 groups are participating including dozens of floats and mini floats. The Krewe of Centaur is one of the LARGEST single parading krewes in the state of Louisiana and puts on the biggest Mardi Gras parade in North Louisiana. Composed of over 500 members, Centaur is what's called a "super krewe". That's a distinction earned by having more than 500 members. There are only a handful of super krewe in the state.
In a single Centaur parade, participants will throw over 180,000 cups; over 2 million beads; 100,000 doubloons; 20,000 lighted beads; and 43,000 specialty items like koozies, stuffed animals, footballs, toys, and flashing trinkets. Krewe members also have several special items they are throwing this year.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
The Krewe of Centaur was organized in 1991. The Krewe is bound together by the common goals of building a better community and the pursuit of good family fun. The krewe is known for its community outreach, making about 35 visits to various facilities leading up to the parade.
The Krewe of Centaur parade draws between 300,000 and 500,000 spectators each year along the 5½ mile parade route.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department work to keep the public safe and ensure a good time is had by all.
PARADE ROUTE
This year’s parade route is a familiar one to most. The massive parade proceeds along Shreveport’s parade route, which follows Clyde Fant Parkway south from downtown Shreveport, turns right onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and ends in the Broadmoor neighborhood at East Kings Highway Park.
There WILL be a hard closure of the parade route at 1 p.m. This means no traffic will be allowed on the route after that time. This is for the safety of the citizens gathering on the route. The roads will be blocked with the help of all City of Shreveport departments and agencies. The parade should roll promptly at 3 p.m.
PRE-PARADE
Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway beginning at 7 p.m. Friday before the parade. Clyde Fant Parkway will then re-open to traffic at 7 a.m. on parade day so people can set up early Saturday. The staging area between Milam Street and Lake Street on Clyde Fant will be closed at 8 a.m.
Members of the public will not be allowed to set up tents or recreational vehicles nor will they be allowed to save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or on the service road between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport Barksdale Highway before 7 a.m. on parade day. Any stakes, flagging tape, furniture, tents, and other such items left as space markers prior to 7 a.m. will be removed and discarded by police. Violators are subject to citation, tow, and removal from the parade.
Attendees planning to park in the Broadmoor area towards the end of the parade route should obey all traffic and parking signs and remember not to block residential driveways. Officers will be posted at various locations along the parade route. It is vital that emergency vehicles be able to access residential streets, therefore parking ordinances will be strictly enforced. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.
The parade will begin on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Lake Street and run south on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, west down Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway, and then south on East Kings Highway to the end of the parade route on East Preston Avenue.
PARKING
Parking on East Kings Highway is reserved for permit holders only.
No parking is allowed before 7 a.m. on parade day on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway or the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. No parking is allowed at all on any neutral ground and improved roadway on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
Citizens may not park in restricted areas marked with rope, cable, tape, or any other device used as a barricade.
No parking is allowed on Captain Shreve Drive.
Restricted parking allowed on residential streets from Albany Avenue to Patton Avenue. Some streets allow parking only on one side while other streets forbid parking. Look for parking signs and remember that the streets must remain clear for emergency vehicles. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.
On parade day, Lake Street will only be open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will reopen at the end of the parade.
Handicapped parking is available at the East Kings Highway Park, also known as the “Duck Pond”, at the Veterans Memorial Park on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and at Atlantic Avenue at East Kings Highway. A handicapped parking tag or plate will be necessary to gain access.
The entire parade route will be closed at 1 p.m. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to enter or leave the parade route after the closure.
PARADE DAY STREET CLOSURES
8 a.m. - Crockett Street from Spring Street to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
8 a.m. - Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Lake Street to Milam Street. Access to Sci-Port will be allowed until 4 pm via Lake Street.
1 p.m. - East Kings Highway (northbound and southbound) at Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to Preston Avenue.
1 p.m. the following streets will close:
- East Kings Highway at Preston Avenue
- East Kings Highway at Youree Drive
- Shreveport-Barksdale Highway (including the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge)
- Clyde Fant Parkway from Milam Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway,
- Captain Shreve Drive, Knight Street, and Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway after the Parade turns onto East Kings Highway.
- On parade day, Lake Street will only be open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will reopen at the end of the parade.
- Clyde Fant Parkway between East 70th Street and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will remain open. Knight Street will remain open from East Preston Avenue to Shreveport Barksdale Highway.
EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE
Over 250 officers from the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will be working the parade. Officers will utilize patrol cruisers, horses, motorcycles, and foot patrols to ensure public safety. Your safety is our top priority.
Police will utilize mounted cameras to monitor the parade route.
Police will have mobile command buses positioned on Stoner Avenue near Clyde Fant Parkway, in the Shreve City parking lot, in the Super One Foods parking lot on Shreveport Barksdale, and on East Kings Highway at Reilly Lane.
The Shreveport Fire Department will have EMS crews stationed throughout the parade route.
NO THROW AREAS
The staging area on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway north of Lake Street.
The railroad tracks over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Stoner Avenue bridge over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway exit to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
The transitioning curve from Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway
Past the ending banner on East Kings Highway and any points thereafter.
The following city ordinances WILL be enforced:
PROHIBITED ITEMS/ACTS
No glass bottles or containers are allowed on the parade route.
No one may cross parade barricades during the parade.
No animals are allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except animals that are in secured yards of residents living along the parade route and service animals.
No dangerous objects or silly string.
No concealed carrying of a firearm in a public park area.
No one may throw anything at a parade float.
Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of the parade route.
No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be arrested.
No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be arrested.
No ATVs, side by sides, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on city streets or on the parade route.
No unlicensed vendors will be allowed on the parade route.
SAFETY TIPS
Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
Do not fight or struggle over beads.
Keep a safe distance from the floats.
Leave valuables at home and secure your vehicles. Keep your keys secured.
Do not take purses or wallets to parades. Keep money, keys, and identification secured on your person.
Fires are only allowed in a fire-rated structure or “fire pit”. Extinguish hot coals after cooking. Do not dump hot coals on the grass.
Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers.
Once again, the entire parade route will be closed at 1 p.m. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to enter or leave the parade route after the closure.
Please exercise good common sense and treat others respectfully and in a manner you would want to be treated. Let’s have another great Mardi Gras season!
PARADE TRACKER
We're activating the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once again to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever.
With our GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parade is along the route.
Just log onto ktbs.com from your desktop or mobile device and look for the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once the parade rolls at 3 p.m. or you can watch us on air for real-time updates on the parade's location when our live coverage begins at 5 p.m. With the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker, you won't miss any of the action.
Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
KTBS 3 ONAIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
Coverage of the Krewe of Centaur parade will air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3, KTBS.com and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Parade coverage is brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport. An abbreviated, one-hour special of the parade coverage will air from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday on KPXJ CW 21.
