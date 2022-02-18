Krewe of Centaur Parade Forecast
Krewe of Centaur Parade Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunshine, light winds and temperatures in the 60s is the outlook for the Krewe of Centaur parade.

Enjoy!

If you cant' be there in person, catch it on KTBS 3 from 5 until 7 p.m.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments