SHREVEPORT, La. - After the pandemic put the brakes on Mardi Gras parades in the ArkLaTex in 2021, the Krewe of Centaur rolled Saturday at 3 p.m., dazzling hundreds of thousands of people along the route. This year’s theme was Centaur Celebrates 30 Years of Fantasy. The weather was perfect, just as predicted by the KTBS MEGA 3 StormTeam.
With Captain Ricky Bridges at the helm, the parade rolled the traditional route along Clyde Fant Parkway making its way to East Kings and Preston. Bridges has been a dedicated member of the krewe for 22 years.
Dozens of groups participated including floats, mini floats, marching bands and dance troupes. The Krewe of Centaur boasts 800 members and is one of only three super krewes in Louisiana. That's a distinction earned by having more than 500 members. Krewe members tossed more than 180,000 cups; over 2 million beads; 100,000 doubloons; 20,000 lighted beads; and 43,000 specialty items like koozies, stuffed animals, footballs, toys, and other flashing trinkets.
Among the first floats to roll was that of King Centaur XXX, Hal Rogers. Rogers has been an active member of the Mighty Krewe of Centaur for 9 years.
Queen Centaur XXX is Tracey James. She joined the krewe in 2014 and has been a float rider since joining.
Click here for a look at the entire royal court.
RELATED ARTICLE - Hundreds visit Krewe of Centaur's Float Loading Party
Serving as grand marshal this year was 2019 American Idol winner, Laine Hardy. The 21-year-old Livingston, Louisiana native is a rising star who has been named an "Official Ambassador of Louisiana".
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
The Krewe of Centaur was organized in 1991. The Krewe is bound together by the common goals of building a better community and the pursuit of good family fun. The krewe is known for its community outreach, making about 35 visits to various facilities leading up to the parade.
The Krewe of Centaur parade draws between 300,000 and 500,000 spectators each year along the 5½ mile parade route.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department worked to keep the public safe and ensure a good time is had by all.
PARADE TRACKER
We activated the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once again to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience was the best ever. With our GPS technology, there was no guessing. You knew right where the parade was along the route. Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
KTBS 3 ONAIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
On air and online coverage of the Krewe of Centaur Parade was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Parade coverage was brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport and JPJ Investments. An abbreviated, one-hour special of the parade coverage will air from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday on KPXJ CW 21.
RELATED LINKS
Click here for your complete 2022 Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex Schedule of Events.
LET’S SEE YOUR PHOTOS & VIDEO
If you were at the parade, we want to see your photos. Just email them to pics@ktbs.com or use #KTBSMardiGras on social media.