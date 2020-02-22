KTBS 3 Parade Tracker will be activated at 2:30pm
SHREVEPORT, La. – Mardi Gras lovers listen up! There’s another huge parade set for Saturday. The Krewe of Gemini XXXI parade rolls at 3:30 p.m. and all eyes are on the sky once again as revelers remain focused on the weather. Our coverage begins at 5 p.m.
The theme for this year is VACATION. During the parade, you'll see 60 entries, including 25 floats, each with specialty throws.
ROYALTY
Captain Gemini XXXI, Chris S. Stansell, was born in Mt. Pleasant, Texas and moved to Shreveport at age 3. He graduated from Southwood High School in 1989 and Louisiana Tech University in 1992. He is a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. He has been married to his beautiful wife, Mary Louise, for 23 years. He is the proud father of three; Christopher, Kristie and Whitney, and Poppi to grandson, Trey. Chris has been a member of the Krewe of Gemini for 17 years. He has served on the Board of Directors for most of his membership. He was the Duke of Texas Gemini 17, Captain 20 and 21 and King 27. Chris is looking forward to a fabulous year with a new Royal Court.
King Gemini XXXI, Gene Corley has been a member of the Krewe of Gemini for 13 years. He has been on the Finance committee, served on the Board of Directors, Float Lieutenant, Duke of Texas for Gemini XXIV. He also served as a Consort (Gopher) for the Duchess of Texas XXI and Queen XXVII, Mrs. Debbie Garrison. He also was the recipient of the David Michels Captain’s Award along with Debbie Garrison for Gemini XXIV.
Mary Louise Stansell is a native of Louisiana who was born in Shreveport. However, as a young child, she spent many years living in Farmington Utah before returning to Shreveport/Bossier for her High School years. She married Chris Stansell in November of 1995, they have 3 children Whitney, Kristie, Christopher and 1 grandson, Trey. She is currently employed with their family business, Independence Motor Co. Mary Louise Stansell has been a member of Gemini for 17yrs and the Director of the Mardi Gras Museum for 9 years. She has served on the Board of Directors; is a past Duchess of Louisiana XVIII, Captain for Gemini XXIV, XXVII, and XXVIII, Party Chairman, Royalty Chairman,12th Night Chairman, Float Lieutenant, Bal Chairman, Consort for her husband Chris during his years as a Duke and Captain. Mary Louise also received a very high honor in Gemini XXIX as she received the Dave Michels award. Mary Louise is honored to serve as the Queen of Gemini XXXI.
Instead of a grand marshal this year, the krewe will be honoring the late KTBS 3 broadcasting legend Bob Griffin. Griffin passed away Feb. 3 after a brief illness.
PARADE DETAILS
• 50 plus tons (nearly 2 million) of throws for Gemini 31 – includes beads, stuffed animals, toys, cups, doubloons and other miscellaneous trinkets.
Also, family-friendly, non alcohol sites are located along Clyde Fant close to Stoner Hill area. Parents are encouraged to keep children safe from throws in the air and keep away from floats as they roll through. Please DO NOT allow children to rush up to the floats to catch beads/throws. And, please DO NOT stand in NO THROW ZONES, riders will NOT throw in those areas. Riders also DO NOT THROW when stopped.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to recent numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
The Krewe of Gemini parade draws hundreds of thousands of spectators each year along the 5 ½ mile parade route.
More than 300 law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department work to keep the public safe and ensure a good time was had by all.
PARADE ROUTE
The Krewe of Gemini is the first parading Krewe in modern times in Shreveport-Bossier. Their massive, colorful parade will begin in downtown Shreveport at the intersection of Clyde Fant Parkway and Lake Street. The parade will head south along Clyde Fant Parkway, turn right onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and end near the Duck Pond in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood.
ROAD CLOSURES
Shreveport Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday before the parade. Clyde Fant Parkway will then re-open to traffic at 7:00 a.m. on parade day so people can set up early Saturday.
Members of the public will not be allowed to set up tents or recreational vehicles nor will they be allowed to save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or on the service road between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport Barksdale Highway before 7:00 a.m. on parade day. Any stakes, flagging tape, furniture, tents, and other such items left as space markers prior to 7:00 a.m. will be removed and discarded by police. Violators are subject to citation, tow, and removal from the parade.
Attendees planning to park in the Broadmoor area towards the end of the parade route should obey all traffic and parking signs and remember not to block residential driveways. Officers will be posted at various locations along the parade route. It is vital that emergency vehicles be able to access residential streets, therefore parking ordinances will be strictly enforced. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.
The parade will begin on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Lake Street and run south on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, west down Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway, and then south on East Kings Highway to the end of the parade route on East Preston Avenue.
PARKING
- Parking on East Kings Highway is reserved for permit holders only.
- No parking is allowed before 7:00 a.m. on parade day on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway or the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. No parking is allowed at all on any neutral ground and improved roadway on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
- Citizens may not park in restricted areas marked with rope, cable, tape, or any other device used as a barricade.
- No parking is allowed on Captain Shreve Drive.
- Restricted parking allowed on residential streets from Albany Avenue to Patton Avenue. Some streets allow parking only on one side while other streets forbid parking. Look for parking signs and remember that the streets must remain clear for emergency vehicles. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.
- Handicapped parking is available at the East Kings Highway Park, also known as the “Duck Pond”, at the Veterans Memorial Park on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and at Atlantic Avenue at East Kings Highway. A handicap parking tag or plate will be necessary to gain access.
PARADE DAY STREET CLOSURES
- 8:30 am - Crockett Street from Spring Street to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
- 8:30 am - Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Lake Street to Milam Street.
- 8:30 am - Crockett Street east at Spring Street
- 8:30 am - Crockett Street east at Market Street
- 8:30 am - Commerce Street south at Milam Street
- Lake Street will open at 10:00 am then close to eastbound Spring Street at 2:00 pm
- 2:00 pm - Stoner Avenue south to Clyde Fant Parkway
- 2:00 pm – Stoner Avenue north to Clyde Fant Parkway
- 2:00 pm - Clyde Fant Parkway Exit Ramp to Shreveport-Barksdale
- 2:00 pm - Clyde Fant Parkway at Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge
- 2:00 pm - Bossier will close the Shreveport Barksdale Bridge
- 2:00 pm - Shreveport Barksdale from Youree Drive to Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge at
- 2:00 pm - East Kings Highway From Shreveport-Barksdale to Preston Avenue
- 2:00 pm - Shreveport-Barksdale Service Rd. (Flyer Dr.), Southbound & Northbound at
- 2:00 pm - All streets along East Kings will close
- Knight Street WILL remain open.
- Preston Avenue exit from Clyde Fant WILL remain open until floats arrive at Preston Avenue and East Kings Highway.
EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE
- Over 300 officers from the Shreveport Police Department will be working the parade. Officers will utilize patrol cruisers, horses, bicycles, motorcycles, and foot patrols to ensure public safety. Your safety is our top priority.
- Police will utilize mounted cameras to monitor the parade route.
- Police will have mobile command buses positioned on Stoner Avenue near Clyde Fant Parkway, in the Shreve City parking lot, and on East Kings Highway.
- The Shreveport Fire Department will have EMS crews stationed throughout the parade route.
NO THROW AREAS
- The staging area on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway north of Lake Street.
- The railroad tracks over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park.
- Stoner Avenue bridge over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
- Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway exit to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
- The transitioning curve from Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway
- Past the ending banner on East Kings Highway and any points thereafter.
PROHIBITED ITEMS/ACTS
- No glass bottles or containers are allowed on the parade route.
- No one may cross parade barricades during the parade.
- No animals allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except animals that are in secured yards of residents living along the parade route and service animals.
- No dangerous objects or silly string.
- No one may throw anything at a parade float.
- Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of the parade route.
- No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be arrested.
- No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be arrested.
- No ATV’s, side by side, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on any public property along the parade route, this includes the grassy areas along Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and city streets. Violators will be subject to citation, arrest, and towing of the vehicle.
SAFETY TIPS
- Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
- Do not fight or struggle over beads.
- Keep a safe distance from the floats.
- Leave valuables at home and secure your vehicles. Keep your keys secured.
- Do not take purses or wallets to parades. Keep money, keys, and identification secured on your person.
- Extinguish hot coals after cooking. Do not dump hot coals on the grass.
- Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers.
PARADE TRACKER
We're activating the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once again to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever.
With our GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parades are along the route.
Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
KTBS 3 ONAIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
Coverage of the Krewe of Gemini parade will air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Parade coverage is brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport. An abbreviated, one-hour special of the parade coverage will air from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday on KPXJ CW 21.
LET’S SEE YOUR PHOTOS & VIDEO
