SHREVEPORT, La. - COVID-19 is causing an impact on the future of Mardi Gras in northwest Louisiana.
As of Wednesday morning, the Krewe of Centaur and the Krewe of Sobek have postponed their activities. The Krewe of Harambee has announced their parade is cancelled.
As far as other local Mardi Gras krewes, their plans have not changed and still plan to move ahead at this time.
On First News Wednesday, Patrick Dennis visited with Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, local tourism officials, and krewe members regarding the impact of COVID-19 on Mardi Gras.