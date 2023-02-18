SHREVEPORT, La. - Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex has never been more festive. The XXXIV Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade was off to a late start on Saturday due to mechanical issue. It was cool, but rain-free as the parade made its way through Shreveport. This year's theme was Ain't No Party Like A Gemini Party and featured about 40 entries, including about 25 floats and 10 specialty groups.
RELATED CONTENT:
In addition to the floats, dozens of groups participated along with mini floats, marching bands, and dance troupes. Of course, a good time was had by all once things got rolling.
THE ROYALTY
Captain Gemini XXXIV, Tracy Herrin
The Krewe of Gemini Captain XXXIV was Shreveport native Tracy Herrin. Her life in the U.S. Air Force granted her the amazing opportunity to travel around the world to countries including Central and South America, the Philippines, and Japan.
Since retirement, she has been active in Mardi Gras, the American Legion, and established a working relationship with the Shreveport Tourist Bureau providing specialty beads for conferences and conventions.
Tracy is no stranger to the role as Captain. She was Gemini Captain XXIX and the Captain of Captains for the past four years. Tracy has been a member of the Krewe of Gemini since 2014.
Tracy is married to her life-mate and the two of them can usually be found on the water or in the water. Her passions, besides lake life, are cooking, listening to music, spending time with family and friends, and her daughter.
Tracy is enjoying her year as Captain, is grateful to have the opportunity to represent the Krewe of Gemini, and is looking forward to an extraordinary Mardi Gras season with her Royal Court XXXIV.
King Gemini XXXIV, Bob Elder
Being born and raised in Motown, it was only natural for King XXXIV to become a rock and roll drummer. While drumming in rock bands, Bob Elder earned his degree before entering the U.S. Air Force as a pilot.
He honorably served for 33 years, retiring as a Lieutenant General and the Commander of the Mighty 8th Air Force. He continues to serve by supporting local organizations to advance the economic development of our area. Those organizations include the Louisiana Prize, Shreveport Regional Arts Council, and outreach programs at LSU-S and Bossier Parish Community College.
Bob is active in his church, the Boy Scouts, Mardi Gras, and has been a Washington Mardi Gras sponsor for nine years. He loves Louisiana and all that it offers. Bob cheers for LSU, LA Tech, and the New Orleans Saints (although conflicted when they play the Detroit Lions). He is proud to serve as Gemini’s King XXXIV formally representing the Krewe and the local community.
Queen Gemini XXXIV, Bess Elder
Queen Bess Elder was born in Enid, Oklahoma, near Vance Air Force Base and is the wife of this year's King. Being a military brat, she attended seven schools, both stateside and overseas before graduating high school in Germany. These years instilled in her the love of travel.
Bess earned her Journalism Degree at the University of Georgia and a Master’s in Counseling from Louisiana Tech, but that love for travel led her into the travel industry, as a travel consultant.
Bess likes to cheer on the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. She has completed extensive volunteer work with several organizations, including Catholic Charities of North Louisiana, SRAC, the Junior League, and the Louisiana Association of Non-Profits. She is active in her church and ranks her faith as one of the most important things in her life. She considers it a blessing that her daughter and grandson live only minutes away.
Gemini XXXIV marks the tenth year Bess, and her husband of 40 years, have been in the Krewe. She is an active member of Gemini and has been on the Board of Directors for five years. Bess is proud to be representing the Krewe of Gemini as Queen XXXIV.
Click here for a complete look at the Krewe of Gemini's royalty.
RELATED CONTENT
GRAND MARSHAL
This year’s grand marshal was Saints cheerleader and Miss Louisiana Volunteer, Jordan Green.
Jordan is a full-time college student at Louisiana State University pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She is the daughter of David and DeAnna Green of Shreveport. Jordan spent most of her childhood moving from place to place and while she loved the time she spent abroad in Germany, she and her heart belonged in her hometown of Shreveport.
Jordan has spent the past two years representing our great state of Louisiana as a New Orleans Saints cheerleader. She was honored to be chosen in 2021, as one of the first cheerleaders to comprise the new entertainment team now called the New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe.
Jordan’s most recent achievement is being crowned the 2023 Miss Louisiana Volunteer. She will be traveling to Tennessee in June to compete in the Miss Volunteer America pageant. This opportunity affords Jordan to share her passion and platform, Women’s Heart Health. Jordan has teamed up with the Louisiana American Heart Association and will be spreading awareness and education throughout the state in the upcoming months. Jordan is honored to be this year's grand marshal for the Krewe of Gemini parade and can’t wait to represent the great state of Louisiana this year.
PARADE HIGHLIGHTS
The Krewe of Gemini tosses nearly 2 million throws each year including beads, stuffed animals, toys, cups, doubloons, rubber chickens, and specialty beads called “polystones” representing the year’s theme. Some lucky parade goers will even get a coveted toilet plunger!
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
Under the right conditions, the Krewe of Gemini parade draws between 300,000 and 500,000 spectators each year along the 5½ mile parade route.
ABOUT THE KREWE
The Krewe of Gemini is the first parading krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City. The Krewe of Gemini is a nonprofit volunteer organization which includes folks from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in Louisiana.
Early in 1989, Chamber of Commerce President Bob Taylor turned to Cary Petty, Vice President of Business Development, and said, “Cary, Bossier needs a festival or event that it can get behind in a big way.” Needless to say, Bob did not realize how seriously Cary took him. At about the same time, Lt. Governor Paul Hardy had released his plans for a statewide promotion called “Open House 1990.” Freda Urban suggested that, “Mardi Gras would be successful in our area.” Well, as they say, “the rest is history.” With the formation of the Krewe of Gemini, committees were formed, logos were designed, throws were ordered, floats were designed, a media party was set, a Mardi Gras Bal was planned for Feb. 17, 1990, and a huge parade featuring twelve Mardi Gras floats took to the streets of Shreveport-Bossier City on Feb. 24, 1990. From an idea to reality, Shreveport-Bossier can now claim one of the biggest and most successful celebrations in our area.
PARADE ROUTE
This year’s parade route was a familiar one to most. The massive parade proceeded along Shreveport’s parade route, which follows Clyde Fant Parkway south from downtown Shreveport, turned right onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and ended in the Broadmoor neighborhood at East Kings Highway Park.
PARADE TRACKER
We activated the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once again to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience was the best ever. With our GPS technology, there was no guessing, you knew right where the parade was along the route with real-time updates. It was available at KTBS.com/mardigras and will be there for you on Sunday for the Krewe of Highland parade. Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
KTBS 3 ONAIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
Coverage of the Krewe of Gemini parade aired from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3, KTBS.com, and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Parade coverage was brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport. An abbreviated, one-hour special of the parade coverage was set to air from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday on KPXJ CW 21.
RELATED LINKS
Click here for your complete 2023 Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex Schedule of Events.
Click here for the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team’s parade day forecast.
LET’S SEE YOUR PHOTOS & VIDEO
If you were at the parade, we want to see your photos or videos. Just email them to pics@ktbs.com or use #KTBSMardiGras on social media.