SHREVEPORT, La. – In true Mardi Gras fashion, revelers did not let rain put a damper on their parade on Saturday. As promised, the Krewe of Gemini XXXIII parade rolled at 3 p.m. with live coverage on KTBS 3 at 5 p.m. as the parade neared the end of its route. This year's theme was Night at the Movies featuring nearly 70 entries, including 26 floats, each with specialty throws.
The 2022 Krewe of Gemini royalty included Captain Gemini XXXIII Jamey Purdy of Minden. Purdy is in his ninth year as a member of the krewe.
King Gemini XXXIII is Patrick Gallagher and his wife is Queen Gemini XXXIII Mary Gallagher. This is King Patrick's 12th year as a member of Gemini. Queen Mary has been a member for 13 years.
This year's grand marshal was Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. His most important role is promoting tourism in Louisiana.
Retired race car driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser, Jr. and his wife were celebrity guests on the krewe's largest float.
Krewe members tossed 50 plus tons (nearly 2 million) of throws includes beads, stuffed animals, toys, cups, doubloons and other miscellaneous trinkets along the parade route. Dozens of groups participated including floats, mini floats, marching bands and dance troupes.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
ABOUT THE KREWE
The Krewe of Gemini is the first parading krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City. The Krewe of Gemini is a nonprofit volunteer organization which includes folks from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in Louisiana.
Under the right conditions, the Krewe of Gemini parade draws between 300,000 and 500,000 spectators each year along the 5½ mile parade route.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department worked to keep the public safe and ensure a good time was had by all.
