SHREVEPORT, La. - All the world loves a parade and there's a great one scheduled for Saturday in Shreveport. The XXXIV Krewe of Gemini Mardi Gras parade rolls at 3 p.m. with live coverage beginning at 5 p.m. on KTBS 3. This year's theme is Ain't No Party Like a Gemini Party featuring about 40 entries, including about 25 floats and 10 specialty groups.
THE ROYALTY
Captain Gemini XXXIV, Tracy Herrin
Krewe of Gemini Captain XXXIV, Tracy Herrin, was born and raised in Shreveport, LA, but her life in the U.S. Air Force granted her the amazing opportunity to travel around the world to countries including Central and South America, the Philippines, and Japan.
Since retirement, she has been active in Mardi Gras, the American Legion, and established a working relationship with the Shreveport Tourist Bureau providing specialty beads for conferences and conventions.
Tracy is no stranger to the role as Captain. She was Gemini Captain XXIX and the Captain of Captains for the past four years. Tracy has been a member of the Krewe of Gemini since 2014.
Tracy is married to her life-mate and the two of them can usually be found on the water or in the water. Her passions, besides lake life, are cooking, listening to music, spending time with family and friends, and her daughter.
Tracy is enjoying her year as Captain, is grateful to have the opportunity to represent the Krewe of Gemini, and is looking forward to an extraordinary Mardi Gras season with her Royal Court XXXIV.
King Gemini XXXIV, Bob Elder
Being born and raised in Motown, it was only natural for our King XXXIV to become a rock and roll drummer. While drumming in rock bands, Bob Elder earned his degree before entering the U.S. Air Force as a pilot.
He honorably served for 33 years, retiring as a Lieutenant General and the Commander of the Mighty 8th Air Force. He continues to serve by supporting local organizations to advance the economic development of our area. Those organizations include the Louisiana Prize, Shreveport Regional Arts Council, and outreach programs at LSU-S and Bossier Parish Community College.
Bob is active in his church, the Boy Scouts, Mardi Gras, and has been a Washington Mardi Gras sponsor for nine years. He loves Louisiana and all that it offers. Bob cheers for LSU, LA Tech, and the New Orleans Saints (although conflicted when they play the Detroit Lions). He is proud to serve as Gemini’s King XXXIV formally representing our Krewe and the local community.
Queen Gemini XXXIV, Bess Elder
Queen Bess Elder was born in Enid, Oklahoma, near Vance Air Force Base. Being a military brat, she attended seven schools, both stateside and overseas before graduating high school in Germany. These years instilled in her the love of travel.
Bess earned her Journalism Degree at the University of Georgia and a Master’s in Counseling from Louisiana Tech, but that love for travel led her into the travel industry, as a travel consultant.
Bess likes to cheer on the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. She has completed extensive volunteer work with several organizations, including Catholic Charities of North Louisiana, SRAC, the Junior League, and the Louisiana Association of Non-Profits. She is active in her church and ranks her faith as one of the most important things in her life. She considers it a blessing that her daughter and grandson live only minutes away.
Gemini XXXIV marks the tenth year Bess, and her husband of 40 years, have been in the Krewe. She is an active member of Gemini and has been on the Board of Directors for five years. Bess is proud to be representing the Krewe of Gemini as Queen XXXIV.
GRAND MARSHAL
This year’s grand marshal will be Saints cheerleader and Miss Louisiana Volunteer, Jordan Green.
Jordan is a full-time college student at Louisiana State University pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. She is the daughter of David and DeAnna Green of Shreveport. Jordan spent most of her childhood moving from place to place and while she loved the time she spent abroad in Germany, she and her heart belonged in her hometown of Shreveport.
Jordan has spent the past two years representing our great state of Louisiana as a New Orleans Saints cheerleader. She was honored to be chosen in 2021, as one of the first cheerleaders to comprise the new entertainment team now called the New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe.
Jordan’s most recent achievement is being crowned the 2023 Miss Louisiana Volunteer. She will be traveling to Tennessee in June to compete in the Miss Volunteer America pageant. This opportunity affords Jordan to share her passion and platform, Women’s Heart Health. Jordan has teamed up with the Louisiana American Heart Association and will be spreading awareness and education throughout the state in the upcoming months. Jordan is honored to be this year's Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Gemini parade and can’t wait to represent the great state of Louisiana this year.
PARADE HIGHLIGHTS
The Krewe of Gemini tosses nearly 2 million throws each year including beads, stuffed animals, toys, cups, doubloons, rubber chickens, and specialty beads called “polystones” representing the year’s theme. Some lucky parade goers will even get a coveted toilet plunger!
In addition to the floats, dozens of groups will participate along with mini floats, marching bands, and dance troupes.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
Under the right conditions, the Krewe of Gemini parade draws between 300,000 and 500,000 spectators each year along the 5½ mile parade route.
ABOUT THE KREWE
The Krewe of Gemini is the first parading krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City. The Krewe of Gemini is a nonprofit volunteer organization which includes folks from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in Louisiana.
Early in 1989, Chamber of Commerce President Bob Taylor turned to Cary Petty, Vice President of Business Development, and said, “Cary, Bossier needs a festival or event that it can get behind in a big way.” Needless to say, Bob did not realize how seriously Cary took him. At about the same time, Lt. Governor Paul Hardy had released his plans for a statewide promotion called “Open House 1990.” Freda Urban suggested that, “Mardi Gras would be successful in our area.” Well, as they say, “the rest is history.” With the formation of the Krewe of Gemini, committees were formed, logos were designed, throws were ordered, floats were designed, a media party was set, a Mardi Gras Bal was planned for Feb. 17, 1990, and a huge parade featuring twelve Mardi Gras floats took to the streets of Shreveport-Bossier City on Feb. 24, 1990. From an idea to reality, Shreveport-Bossier can now claim one of the biggest and most successful celebrations in our area.
PARADE ROUTE
This year’s parade route is a familiar one to most. The massive parade proceeds along Shreveport’s parade route, which follows Clyde Fant Parkway south from downtown Shreveport, turns right onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and ends in the Broadmoor neighborhood at East Kings Highway Park.
There WILL be a hard closure of the parade route at 1 p.m. This means no traffic will be allowed on the route after that time. This is for the safety of the citizens gathering on the route. The roads will be blocked with the help of all City of Shreveport departments and agencies. The parade should roll promptly at 3 p.m.
PRE-PARADE
Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway beginning at 7 p.m. Friday before the parade. Clyde Fant Parkway will then re-open to traffic at 7 a.m. on parade day so people can set up early Saturday. The staging area between Milam Street and Lake Street on Clyde Fant will be closed at 8 a.m.
Members of the public will not be allowed to set up tents or recreational vehicles nor will they be allowed to save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or on the service road between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport Barksdale Highway before 7 a.m. on parade day. Any stakes, flagging tape, furniture, tents, and other such items left as space markers prior to 7 a.m. will be removed and discarded by police. Violators are subject to citation, tow, and removal from the parade.
Attendees planning to park in the Broadmoor area towards the end of the parade route should obey all traffic and parking signs and remember not to block residential driveways. Officers will be posted at various locations along the parade route. It is vital that emergency vehicles be able to access residential streets, therefore parking ordinances will be strictly enforced. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.
The parade will begin on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Lake Street and run south on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, west down Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway, and then south on East Kings Highway to the end of the parade route on East Preston Avenue.
PARKING
Parking on East Kings Highway is reserved for permit holders only.
No parking is allowed before 7 a.m. on parade day on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway or the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. No parking is allowed at all on any neutral ground and improved roadway on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
Citizens may not park in restricted areas marked with rope, cable, tape, or any other device used as a barricade.
No parking is allowed on Captain Shreve Drive.
Restricted parking allowed on residential streets from Albany Avenue to Patton Avenue. Some streets allow parking only on one side while other streets forbid parking. Look for parking signs and remember that the streets must remain clear for emergency vehicles. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.
On parade day, Lake Street will only be open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will reopen at the end of the parade.
Handicapped parking is available at the East Kings Highway Park, also known as the “Duck Pond”, at the Veterans Memorial Park on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and at Atlantic Avenue at East Kings Highway. A handicapped parking tag or plate will be necessary to gain access.
The entire parade route will be closed at 1 p.m. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to enter or leave the parade route after the closure.
PARADE DAY STREET CLOSURES
8 a.m. - Crockett Street from Spring Street to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
8 a.m. - Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Lake Street to Milam Street. Access to Sci-Port will be allowed until 4 pm via Lake Street.
1 p.m. - East Kings Highway (northbound and southbound) at Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to Preston Avenue.
1 p.m. the following streets will close:
- East Kings Highway at Preston Avenue
- East Kings Highway at Youree Drive
- Shreveport-Barksdale Highway (including the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge)
- Clyde Fant Parkway from Milam Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway,
- Captain Shreve Drive, Knight Street, and Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway after the Parade turns onto East Kings Highway.
- On parade day, Lake Street will only be open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will reopen at the end of the parade.
- Clyde Fant Parkway between East 70th Street and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will remain open. Knight Street will remain open from East Preston Avenue to Shreveport Barksdale Highway.
EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE
Over 250 officers from the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will be working the parade. Officers will utilize patrol cruisers, horses, motorcycles, and foot patrols to ensure public safety. Your safety is the top priority.
Police will utilize mounted cameras to monitor the parade route.
Police will have mobile command buses positioned on Stoner Avenue near Clyde Fant Parkway, in the Shreve City parking lot, in the Super One Foods parking lot on Shreveport Barksdale, and on East Kings Highway at Reilly Lane.
The Shreveport Fire Department will have EMS crews stationed throughout the parade route.
NO THROW AREAS
The staging area on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway north of Lake Street.
The railroad tracks over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Stoner Avenue bridge over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway exit to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
The transitioning curve from Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway
Past the ending banner on East Kings Highway and any points thereafter.
The following city ordinances WILL be enforced:
PROHIBITED ITEMS/ACTS
No glass bottles or containers are allowed on the parade route.
No one may cross parade barricades during the parade.
No animals are allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except animals that are in secured yards of residents living along the parade route and service animals.
No dangerous objects or silly string.
No concealed carrying of a firearm in a public park area.
No one may throw anything at a parade float.
Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of the parade route.
No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be arrested.
No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be arrested.
No ATVs, side by sides, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on city streets or on the parade route.
No unlicensed vendors will be allowed on the parade route.
SAFETY TIPS
Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
Do not fight or struggle over beads.
Keep a safe distance from the floats.
Leave valuables at home and secure your vehicles. Keep your keys secured.
Do not take purses or wallets to parades. Keep money, keys, and identification secured on your person.
Fires are only allowed in a fire-rated structure or “fire pit”. Extinguish hot coals after cooking. Do not dump hot coals on the grass.
Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers.
Once again, the entire parade route will be closed at 1 p.m. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to enter or leave the parade route after the closure.
Please exercise good common sense and treat others respectfully and in a manner you would want to be treated. Let’s have another great Mardi Gras season!
PARADE TRACKER
We're activating the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once again to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever.
With our GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parade is along the route.
Just log onto ktbs.com from your desktop or mobile device and look for the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once the parade rolls at 3 p.m. or you can watch us on air for real-time updates on the parade's location when our live coverage begins at 5 p.m. With the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker, you won't miss any of the action.
KTBS 3 ONAIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
While the parade rolls at 3 p.m., live coverage will air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3, KTBS.com, and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Parade coverage is brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport. An abbreviated, one-hour special of the parade coverage will air from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday on KPXJ CW 21.
LET’S SEE YOUR PHOTOS & VIDEO
