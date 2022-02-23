SHREVEPORT, La. – Mardi Gras lovers listen up! There’s another huge parade set for Saturday. The Krewe of Gemini XXXIII parade rolls at 3 p.m. and all eyes are on the sky once again as revelers remain focused on the weather. Our live coverage begins at 5 p.m.
The theme for this year is Night at the Movies. During the parade, you'll see nearly 70 entries, including 26 floats, each with specialty throws.
ROYALTY
The 2022 Krewe of Gemini royalty includes Captain Gemini XXXIII Jamey Purdy, King Gemini XXXIII Patrick Gallagher, Queen Gemini XXXIII Mary Gallagher, Duke of Arkansas Reno Arnold, Duchess of Arkansas Ramee Dickerson, Duke of Louisiana Robert Zahn, Duchess of Louisiana Cathy Zahn, Duke of Texas Sam Cooksey, Duchess of Texas Anita Seggelink, Prince Noah Matlock, Princess Anna Claire Criswell, Princess Hannah Matlock and Princess Kinsley Peyton.
Captain Jamey Purdy was born and raised in Minden, Louisiana. He graduated from Glenbrook High School in Minden in 1995. After high school, Jamey attended Louisiana Tech University where he majored in Business Management and Entrepreneurship. Following college, he also attended Northwest Louisiana Vocational College where he specialized in Drafting and Design. Jamey has been employed locally by McElroy Metal for the past 19 years where he has been a Technical Specialist in the Engineering Department.
Jamey is in his ninth year as a member of the Krewe of Gemini.
King Patrick Gallagher has lived in Shreveport all of his life. As the youngest of four, he is a graduate from C. E. Byrd High School and Louisiana State University of Shreveport. He is currently employed at the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court as a Certified Deputy Clerk working the Criminal Department for the last 15 years.
Serving as Assistant Float Lieutenant of Float G, he is in his 12th year as a member of Gemini.
Queen Mary Gallagher was born in the great state of Texas but calls Shreveport her home. She is a graduate of Captain Shreve High School and Northwestern State University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She has been a nurse for 30 years and is currently employed at Oschner-LSU Health in nursing management in the Pediatric ICU. When she isn’t helping save lives, she enjoys camping, traveling, reading, and spending quality time with friends and family.
Queen Mary has been a member of Gemini for 13 years.
This year's grand marshal will be Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser whose most important role is promoting tourism in Louisiana. Retired race car driver and two-time Indianapolis 500 winner, Al Unser Jr. and his wife will be celebrity guests on the krewe's largest float.
PARADE DETAILS
• 50 plus tons (nearly 2 million) of throws for Gemini 33 – includes beads, stuffed animals, toys, cups, doubloons and other miscellaneous trinkets.
Parade Riders will NOT throw in the following NO THROW ZONES:
• The staging area on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway north of Lake Street.
• The railroad tracks over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway just north of Veteran’s Memorial Park.
• Stoner Avenue bridge over Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
• Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway exit to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
• The transitioning curve from Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway
Also, family-friendly, non alcohol sites are located along Clyde Fant close to Stoner Hill area. Parents are encouraged to keep children safe from throws in the air and keep away from floats as they roll through. Please DO NOT allow children to rush up to the floats to catch beads/throws. And, please DO NOT stand in NO THROW ZONES, riders will NOT throw in those areas. Riders also DO NOT THROW when stopped.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
ABOUT THE KREWE
The Krewe of Gemini is the first parading krewe in modern times in Shreveport and Bossier City. The Krewe of Gemini is a nonprofit volunteer organization which includes folks from all walks of life who enjoy promoting the Mardi Gras spirit in Louisiana.
Gemini is bound together by the common goals of building a better community and the pursuit of good family fun. The krewe is known for its community outreach, making dozens of visits to various facilities leading up to the parade.
The Krewe of Gemini parade draws between 300,000 and 500,000 spectators each year along the 5½ mile parade route.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department work to keep the public safe and ensure a good time is had by all.
PARADE ROUTE
This year’s parade route is a familiar one to most. The massive, colorful parade proceeds along Shreveport’s parade route, which follows Clyde Fant Parkway south from downtown Shreveport, turns right onto Shreveport-Barksdale Highway and ends in the Broadmoor neighborhood at East Kings Highway Park.
The Shreveport Police Department would like to make the public aware of some changes to this year’s Mardi Gras parade celebrations. There WILL be a hard closure of the parade route at 1 p.m. This means no traffic will be allowed on the route after that time. This is for the safety of the citizens gathering on the route. The roads will be blocked with the help of all City of Shreveport departments and agencies. The parade should roll promptly at 3 p.m.
The following city ordinances WILL be enforced:
PRE-PARADE
Police will close Clyde Fant Parkway from Lake Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway beginning at 7:00 p.m. Friday before the parade. Clyde Fant Parkway will then re-open to traffic at 7:00 a.m. on parade day so people can set up early Saturday. The staging area between Milam Street and Lake Street on Clyde Fant will be closed at 8:00 a.m.
Members of the public will not be allowed to set up tents or recreational vehicles nor will they be allowed to save parking spaces on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or on the service road between Stoner Avenue and Shreveport Barksdale Highway before 7:00 a.m. on parade day. Any stakes, flagging tape, furniture, tents, and other such items left as space markers prior to 7:00 a.m. will be removed and discarded by police. Violators are subject to citation, tow, and removal from the parade.
Attendees planning to park in the Broadmoor area towards the end of the parade route should obey all traffic and parking signs and remember not to block residential driveways. Officers will be posted at various locations along the parade route. It is vital that emergency vehicles be able to access residential streets, therefore parking ordinances will be strictly enforced. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.
The parade will begin on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway at Lake Street and run south on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway, west down Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to East Kings Highway, and then south on East Kings Highway to the end of the parade route on East Preston Avenue.
PARKING
Parking on East Kings Highway is reserved for permit holders only.
No parking is allowed before 7:00 a.m. on parade day on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway or the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway. No parking is allowed at all on any neutral ground and improved roadway on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.
Citizens may not park in restricted areas marked with rope, cable, tape, or any other device used as a barricade.
No parking is allowed on Captain Shreve Drive.
Restricted parking allowed on residential streets from Albany Avenue to Patton Avenue. Some streets allow parking only on one side while other streets forbid parking. Look for parking signs and remember that the streets must remain clear for emergency vehicles. Violator’s vehicles are subject to tow at their own expense.
On parade day, Lake Street will only be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and will reopen at the end of the parade.
Handicapped parking is available at the East Kings Highway Park, also known as the “Duck Pond”, at the Veterans Memorial Park on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway and at Atlantic Avenue at East Kings Highway. A handicapped parking tag or plate will be necessary to gain access.
The entire parade route will be closed at 1:00 p.m. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to enter or leave the parade route after the closure.
8:00 a.m. - Crockett Street from Spring Street to Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway.
8:00 a.m. - Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway from Lake Street to Milam Street. Access to Sci-Port will be allowed until 4:00 pm via Lake Street.
1:00 p.m. - East Kings Highway (northbound and southbound) at Shreveport-Barksdale Highway to Preston Avenue.
1:00 p.m. the following streets will close:
- East Kings Highway at Preston Avenue
- East Kings Highway at Youree Drive
- Shreveport-Barksdale Highway (including the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge)
- Clyde Fant Parkway from Milam Street to Shreveport-Barksdale Highway,
- Captain Shreve Drive, Knight Street, and Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway after the Parade turns onto East Kings Highway.
- On parade day, Lake Street will only be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and will reopen at the end of the parade.
- Clyde Fant Parkway between East 70th Street and Shreveport-Barksdale Highway will remain open. Knight Street will remain open from East Preston Avenue to Shreveport Barksdale Highway.
EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE
Over 250 officers from the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will be working the parade. Officers will utilize patrol cruisers, horses, motorcycles, and foot patrols to ensure public safety. Your safety is our top priority.
Police will utilize mounted cameras to monitor the parade route.
Police will have mobile command buses positioned on Stoner Avenue near Clyde Fant Parkway, in the Shreve City parking lot, in the Super One Foods parking lot on Shreveport Barksdale, and on East Kings Highway Reilly Lane.
The Shreveport Fire Department will have EMS crews stationed throughout the parade route.
PROHIBITED ITEMS/ACTS
No glass bottles or containers are allowed on the parade route.
No one may cross parade barricades during the parade.
No animals are allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except animals that are in secured yards of residents living along the parade route and service animals.
No dangerous objects or silly string.
No concealed carrying of a firearm in a public park area.
No one may throw anything at a parade float.
Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of the parade route.
No underage possession of alcohol. Violators will be arrested.
No public nudity will be tolerated. Violators will be arrested.
No ATVs, side by sides, dirt bikes, or any other motorized recreational vehicles are allowed on city streets or on the parade route.
No unlicensed vendors will be allowed on the parade route.
SAFETY TIPS
Do not leave children unattended! Designate a meeting place in the event you find yourself accidentally separated from your children or other family members/friends.
Do not fight or struggle over beads.
Keep a safe distance from the floats.
Leave valuables at home and secure your vehicles. Keep your keys secured.
Do not take purses or wallets to parades. Keep money, keys, and identification secured on your person.
Fires are only allowed in a fire-rated structure or “fire pit”. Extinguish hot coals after cooking. Do not dump hot coals on the grass.
Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers.
Once again, the entire parade route will be closed at 1:00 p.m. Only emergency vehicles will be permitted to enter or leave the parade route after the closure.
Please exercise good common sense and treat others respectfully and in a manner you would want to be treated. Let’s have another great Mardi Gras season!
PARADE TRACKER
We're activating the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker once again to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever.
With our GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parades are along the route.
Just log onto ktbs.com from your desktop or mobile device and look for the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker or you can watch us on air for real-time updates on the parade's location. With the KTBS 3 Parade Tracker, you won't miss any of the action.
Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
KTBS 3 ONAIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
Coverage of the Krewe of Gemini parade will air from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on KTBS 3, KTBS 3.3, ktbs.com and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Parade coverage is brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport. An abbreviated, one-hour special of the parade coverage will air from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday on KPXJ CW 21.
