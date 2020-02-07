BOSSIER CITY, La. - We're about halfway through the Mardi Gras season so that means there is a ton of stuff to do each weekend.
Pardi Gras is being held Friday night at 7 at the Horseshoe Casino Riverdome. Click here for ticket information.
This groovy, funk, disco event is sure to be a one of a kind experience. Put on your best pair of bellbottoms, dust off your fringe jacket, perm up that afro and comb your mustaches because this is one “Pardi” you don’t want to miss.
RELATED ARTICLE - Pardi Gras is back
Although this party is about having fun, it is also about giving back to the community. Pardi Gras is a fundraiser and ALL of the proceeds from the event will be divided equally and donated to the following local non-profits: Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana, Louisiana Association for the Blind, and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
Remember, KTBS 3 is your Official Mardi Gras Station. Click here for all of your Mardi Gras news.