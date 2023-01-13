SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is getting ready to roll through the streets of downtown Shreveport in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The parade will get underway Monday, Jan. 16 at 1 p.m., dazzling thousands who will be lining the streets.
This year's theme is Fantastic Voyage. Always a crowd favorite, the parade features local marching bands, cheerleading and dancing squads, businesses, civic, and social organizations, fraternities and sororities.
Lincoln/Union Parishes District Attorney John Belton will serve as grand marshal. He will be joined by local civil rights icon Maxine Sarpy as honorary marshal and regional artist KaDaveion Baylor as co-grand marshal.
This year's royalty includes King Latari Fleming, Queen Kathy Green, and Captain Shante Wells.
The parade will stage and begin at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and head up Milam Street to Edwards where it will turn left, then left again on Texas and on to Common before proceeding to Sprague Street.
Before the parade, the krewe will hold its annual Hopes and Dreams Scholarship Breakfast at the Shreveport Petroleum Club. Louisiana State Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address. Fields represents Louisiana's 14th District, is a former U.S. Representative from Louisiana's 4th Congressional District and once ran for governor of the state.
The krewe will recognize area high school seniors and will award scholarships. High school seniors submitted essays entitled "How I Made It Against All Odds" and awardees will become part of the alumni of recipients, who are beneficiaries of the krewe's commitment to promote and support scholarship in the area.
The breakfast will be held at the Petroleum Club downtown and starts at 8 a.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased via kreweofharambee.net, from any krewe member, or at the door.
The Krewe of Harambee Grand Bal will be held Feb. 18.
ABOUT THE KREWE OF HARAMBEE
In the fall of 2000, a group of African Americans came together to discuss how minorities could become more involved in the celebration of Mardi Gras in the spirit of the African American culture in the Shreveport area. The group formed the Krewe of Harambee, the first African American krewe in Shreveport.
MARDI GRAS IN THE ARKLATEX
