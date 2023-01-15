SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Harambee is preparing for Monday's big Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport.
On Sunday they shared their favorite southern dishes at the Mardi Gras float loading party & pig roast.
KTBS caught up with the current king and queen of the Krewe of Harambee.
"Being selected as king has been an amazing experience. I was excited because I can use this title to encourage other young males that they can be kings as well, in the community and to serve the community." Latari Fleming, the King XXII Krewe of Harambee said.
On Monday, the Krewe of Harambee will be awarding five scholarships to students in the Caddo Bossier Parrish area.
"Personally I am going to be donating prom gowns to our recipients tomorrow, as well," Kathy Green Queen XXII Krewe of Harambe said.