king cake
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mardi Gras season is here and that means king cakes are once again king. Finding a locally made king cake isn't hard, but it can be a challenge for those who are diabetic or trying to stick to a low-carb or keto-friendly diet.
Prep Cakes Bakery is a local bakery that specializes in keto-friendly sweets.
KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis checked them out.
