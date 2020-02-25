SHREVEPORT, La. - Let the good times roll, at least for one more day. The 2020 Mardi Gras season only has a few hours left, so enjoy it while you still can.
There are still a few activities you can take part in and it's important to remember that key phrase -- Let the good times roll.
If you say that to Chef Darrell Johnson between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, he'll give you a free order of delicious beignets. Look for his food truck at Drug Emporium at 5819 E. Kings Highway in Shreveport. By the way, Johnson knows what he's doing. The is the winner of the Great Food Truck Race and owner of NOLA Creations.
Other events to close out this year's Mardi Gras season locally include the 4th Annual Fat Tuesday Children's Parade. That's at 6:30 p.m. at Pierre-Bossier Mall.
There's a Yoga Farm Fest Block Party at Studio Stretch at 4019 Fern Ave. in Shreveport. It's at 6 p.m. and tickets are $25 for dinner, drinks and king cake.
Don't miss out on Fat Tuesday in the East Bank District. Join the fun at Beauxjax Crafthouse & Frozen Pirogue from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. The party will be complete with a Second Line Brass Band.