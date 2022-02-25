SHREVEPORT, La. - More Mardi Gras family fun will be here before you know it. The ever-popular and eclectic Krewe of Highland Parade rolls through the historic Shreveport neighborhood on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. This year's theme is Highland Royale.
ROYALTY
Here's a look at your Krewe of Highland royalty for 2022:
Captain Melissa Wilkerson XXVII has been an active member of the Krewe of Highland for 7 years and has ridden in the parade for 5 years. This is her first year as royalty and she is loving the excitement of this Mardi Gras season. She loves the Highland neighborhood and can be seen riding her bike around the neighborhood on sunny days. She is also heavily involved with Bike Shreveport and is excited to help lead the annual Centaur and Gemini parade Slow Rolls representing the Krewe of Highland this year!
Co-Captain Jennifer Stump XXVII just joined the Krewe of Highland last year. She works as a nurse in the ER and volunteers with the Northwest Louisiana Humane Society. She loves the people on the krewe. She says they make you feel comfortable and like you've been around forever. She's excited about Mardi Gras because we are finally getting together as a community to celebrate and feels that is important after the last 2 years of this pandemic.
Co-Captain Michelle Marcotte XXVII fell in love with Highland’s historic homes and cultural charm after moving into her bungalow in 2013. She’s always ready to lend a hand to the many organizations and events that call the neighborhood home. You’ll most often find her scribbling away about exciting news in the energy industry or chasing around her 11-month-old son, who is just itching to take his first steps.
King of Highland XXVII Dillon Haynes, 37, is a lewd, crude, tattooed dude born and raised in the Bossier/Shreveport area. Growing up in a heavy Mardi Gras/family tradition centered culture, it was a natural course for Dillon to be involved as much as possible when given an opportunity to join the Krewe of Highland a few years ago. Dillon says he loves the representation of the neighborhood and general of spirit of fun and love the krewe espouses and practices year in and year out. The Krewe of Highland is truly a family thing for Dillon. He says his partner Robin Drury (Queen of Highland XXV) is the reason he got involved initially and the boys (Elijah 10, Connor 9) ride with them and look forward to the parade together every year. They love the city, the neighborhood, and the people they get to do it all with! Huzzah!
Queen Sydni Smith XXVII has lived in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood for 15 years. She is a hairstylist at Georgia's Hair Salon and the proud owner of a Boston Terrier named Bella. She has served on the Highland Neighborhood Association Board of Directors and been with the Krewe of Highland for 4 years. She served as Captain for 2 years and is currently Queen Highland 2022. She loves Shreveport and roses.
The Captain and Krewe of Highland and their royal court request the honor of your presence Friday, Feb. 25, at the Grand Bal XXVII at Municipal Auditorium, 705 Grand Ave. in Shreveport. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tableau is at 7 p.m. and heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served. Las Vegas/casino-themed costumes are strongly encouraged. Click here for ticket information.
This year's grand marshal will be Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser whose most important role is promoting tourism in Louisiana.
PARADE ROUTE
The parade will make its way from Gilbert at Slattery, up to Gladstone where it will take a left, then to Creswell where it will hang a right, then a right on Herndon, a right on Centenary before ending at Centenary and Gilbert.
ABOUT THE KREWE OF HIGHLAND
The Krewe of Highland celebrates the diverse cultures of Shreveport's historic Highland neighborhood.
The krewe's signature throw is the hot dog, which comes from the Krewe of Barbecue. Early on in the Krewe’s inception, the Krewe of Barbecue was a group that cut into the parade route when it reached their krewe lieutenant’s home. They prepare hot dogs on their float, wrap them in foil, and throw them to the crowds of parade-goers.
Krewe members also have thrown SPAM sandwiches, Ziploc bags of spaghetti and meatballs, Moon Pies, candy and stuffed animals.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
The Krewe of Highland parade draws of thousands of spectators each year.
