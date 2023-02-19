SHREVEPORT, La. - Mother Nature for the win! It was perfect parade weather as the ever-popular and eclectic Krewe of Highland parade rolled through Shreveport's historic Highland neighborhood on Sunday. This year's theme was Highland Goes Greek.
RELATED CONTENT:
ROYALTY
Leading this year's Krewe of Highland were Captain Emily Hamann and Co-Captain Ex Jones.
Captain: Emily Hamann, Goddess of the Underworld
She is your new glamazonian Krewe of Highland Captain. She’s a certified Social Butterfly, brunch whore, and mimosa guzzler. You’ve most likely met her at Bears on Fairfield, drag shows, or some other local event. But if it was past 2 AM, you might as well reintroduce yourself because her drunk persona “Sugar Cookie”, only remembers faces from the numerous selfies and ~parts~ of a good time.
Co-Captain: Ex Jones, Goddess of the Underworld
Ex came down from local Mount Olympus that is Highland, she is the Goddess of Psyche. Known for her quick wits and exceptional ability to steal hearts, she mesmerizes both gods and men while taking ownership of their souls. A true woman about town, you can find this social butterfly flitting around to all of the events, promoting friends and supporting local while wearing her red bottoms and high-end handbags!
King Brandon Manning and Queen Robin Ramsey are also among this year's royal court.
King of Highland Brandon Manning:
Your King of the Krewe of Highland has been the face of many bars, restaurants, and events for several years now! When he’s not out hustling his Brandezvous Cocktail kits you can find him working the corner of Kings and Creswell at Fat Calf! He’s a man of many talents and good looks! Our King ventures far and wide to entice people from all over to enjoy the wonder and magic of Highland! Make some noise for your King of Highland 28 Brandon Manning!
Queen Medusa Robin Ramsey:
This Queen of Sugar and Spice and Vim and Vigor is the self-proclaimed Mayor of Highland. Slinging Real Estate is her passion and herding children like cattle is her gift. There’s no room for negativity in her world so everybody move out the way, embrace the fun, spontaneity, and craziness of this little ole woman who lives in a shoe…. The queen has arrived!
Click here for a look at the rest of the royal court.
Grand Marshal A.J. Haynes:
Seratones lead singer A.J. Haynes will serve as the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Krewe of Highland Parade.
Haynes is a Black & Filipina queer musical artist, educator, unapologetically Black feminist, and reproductive freedom advocate. She is the leader of genre-expansive soul power band Seratones, which has garnered national and international acclaim. A.J. was a member of the Grammy Recording Academy’s Black Artist Collective–a special advisory group created to amplify Black voices–and is an active member of the Grammy Recording Academy. Though born in Yokosuka, Japan, A.J. spent her early childhood in rural Columbia, Louisiana and was an active community organizer in Shreveport, Louisiana where she met her bandmates. Her adolescent years were spent weaving between the DIY punk clubs, Blues jams, AME & CME youth choirs, and experimental art spaces. Here she learned how empathetic learning and collective song are integral to community survival. She was also a patient advocate at Hope Medical Group for nearly a decade.
While working on her Master of Arts in Teaching and throughout her creative career, she continues to work with the Renzi Center for Arts and Education in the historic Highland neighborhood, providing resources and mentoring students. Touring with her band Seratones offers unique perspectives on the potential of co-creating community spaces. She has garnered many accolades for her songwriting, most recently winning second place in the International Songwriting Competition. Through the diverse richness in her experiences, A.J. embodies how creating art from a place of intersectional vulnerabilities helps to create liberatory futures for us all.
“We’re proud to have a longtime neighborhood supporter leading our fun, funky, family friendly parade this year,” said Krewe of Highland Captain Emily Hamann.
PARADE ROUTE
The Krewe of Highland parade rolled at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, beginning at Gilbert Drive and Gregg Avenue. It continued north on Gilbert Drive, west on Gladstone Boulevard, north on Creswell Avenue, east on Herndon Avenue, south on Centenary Boulevard, back to Gladstone heading west and ending at Gilbert Drive and Gladstone Boulevard. This year’s parade was made up of huge, colorful floats and quirky, homemade floats, as well as numerous marching groups and bands.
ABOUT THE KREWE OF HIGHLAND
The Krewe of Highland celebrates the diverse cultures of Shreveport's historic Highland neighborhood.
The krewe's signature throw is the hot dog, which comes from the Krewe of Barbecue. Early on in the Krewe’s inception, the Krewe of Barbecue was a group that cut into the parade route when it reached their krewe lieutenant’s home. They prepare hot dogs on their float, wrap them in foil, and throw them to the crowds of parade-goers.
Krewe members also have thrown SPAM sandwiches, Ziploc bags of spaghetti and meatballs, Moon Pies, candy and stuffed animals.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
The Krewe of Highland parade draws thousands of spectators each year.
PARADE TRACKER
Once again, we'll be activating the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience is the best ever. With our GPS technology, no guessing, you'll know right where the parades are along the route.
The KTBS 3 Parade Tracker will be made available on our KTBS 3 mobile app. Get the free KTBS 3 mobile app now from iTunes or Google Play.
KTBS 3 ON AIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
Coverage of the Krewe of Highland parade aired from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21, KTBS.com, and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices. Parade coverage was brought to you by Laz-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries of Shreveport.
RELATED LINKS
Click here for your complete 2023 Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex Schedule of Events.
Click here for the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team forecast.
LET’S SEE YOUR PHOTOS & VIDEO
If you were at the Krewe of Highland Parade, we want to see your photos. Just email them to pics@ktbs.com or use #KTBSMardiGras on social media.