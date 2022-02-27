SHREVEPORT, La. - The 2022 Mardi Gras season in the ArkLaTex is quickly coming to a close. After the skies cleared, one of the last big parades rolled Sunday in Shreveport. The ever-popular and eclectic Krewe of Highland Parade rolled through the historic Shreveport neighborhood at 2 p.m. This year's theme is Highland Royale.
Among the royalty for 2022 were Captain Melissa Wilkerson XXVII. She's been an active member of the Krewe of Highland for seven years and has ridden in the parade for five years. This was her first year as royalty.
King of Highland XXVII Dillon Haynes calls himself a lewd, crude, tattooed dude born and raised in the Bossier/Shreveport area.
Queen Sydni Smith XXVII has lived in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood for 15 years and has been with the Krewe of Highland for four years.
Click here for a complete look at this year's Krewe of Highland royalty.
This year's grand marshal was be Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser whose most important role is promoting tourism in Louisiana.
PARADE ROUTE
The parade made its way from Gilbert at Slattery, up to Gladstone where it took a left, then to Creswell where it hung a right, then a right on Herndon, and a right on Centenary before ending at Centenary and Gilbert.
ABOUT THE KREWE OF HIGHLAND
The Krewe of Highland celebrates the diverse cultures of Shreveport's historic Highland neighborhood.
The krewe's signature throw is the hot dog, which comes from the Krewe of Barbecue. Early on in the Krewe’s inception, the Krewe of Barbecue was a group that cut into the parade route when it reached their krewe lieutenant’s home. They prepare hot dogs on their float, wrap them in foil, and throw them to the crowds of parade-goers.
Krewe members also have thrown SPAM sandwiches, Ziploc bags of spaghetti and meatballs, Moon Pies, candy and stuffed animals.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
According to numbers released by the Caddo Parish Commission, the direct economic impact of Mardi Gras parades in Shreveport was estimated to be more than $9 million. Adding indirect spending, the total economic impact was estimated to be more than $16 million.
The Krewe of Highland parade draws thousands of spectators each year.
PARADE TRACKER
Once again, we activated the exclusive KTBS 3 Parade Tracker to help make sure your Mardi Gras experience was the best ever. With our GPS technology, no guessing, you knew right where the parade was along the route.
KTBS 3 ON AIR & ONLINE COVERAGE
Coverage of the Krewe of Highland parade aired from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com and all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices.
RELATED LINKS
Click here for your complete 2022 Mardi Gras in the ArkLaTex Schedule of Events.
Click here for the MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast.
LET’S SEE YOUR PHOTOS & VIDEO
If you were at the Krewe of Highland Parade, we want to see your photos. Just email them to pics@ktbs.com or use #KTBSMardiGras on social media.