JEFFERSON, Texas - Get ready for one of the biggest events of the year in historic downtown Jefferson, Texas with the 32nd annual Mardi Gras Upriver parade and event going on this weekend Feb. 25-27.
This year’s Mardi Gras Upriver theme will be, “Steampunk Upriver,” which is a carry over from last year’s event theme which was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic of 2021.
The Krewe of Hebe’s annual Doo Dah Parade will kick off this year’s festivities at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 in downtown Jefferson, followed that night by live music, the carnival and vendor booths.
This year’s grand parade will kick off at 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 26 in downtown Jefferson and the weekend long event will include a carnival, vendors, crafts, shopping, food, live music and more.
This year’s feature live music will be provided by the Darrin Morris Band at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. The annual Children’s parade will kick off at 2 p.m. at Feb. 27 in the streets of downtown Jefferson.
Wrist bands for weekend access will be available for $10 each at the entertainment tent. One dollar from each wristband sale will be donated the Krewe of Hebe’s annual Marion County Toys for Tots program.
To find out more about Mardi Gras Upriver weekend, including a full entertainment line up and schedule of events, or to join the Krewe of Hebe, visit the website at www.mardigrasupriver.com.