SHREVEPORT, La - Mardi Gras season is here and that means king cakes are once again king. Finding a locally made king cake isn't hard, but it can be a challenge for those who are diabetic or trying to stick to a low-carb or keto-friendly diet.
Turaeza Hose is the owner of Prep Cakes Bakery, a local bakery that specializes in keto-friendly sweets. While she doesn't have a store front location, her low-carb king cakes don't stay on the shelves long at places like Sunshine Foods and Iron Works Nutrition.