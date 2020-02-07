SHREVEPORT, La. - Lace up those running shoes. The 4th Annual King Cake Classic is set for Saturday, Feb. 8. The King Cake Classic 5K, 10K, and Fun Run is organized by the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier.
The race route will begin and finish at Red River Brewing Company and will take runners through historic Downtown Shreveport. Enjoy the Mardi Gras celebration at the finish line with a slice of Lowder's Bakery king cake, craft beer, a kids area, and much more. It's a family friendly event and costumes are welcomed and encouraged.
This event has been wildly successful since it began just a few years ago.
Remember, KTBS 3 is your Official Mardi Gras Station. Click here for all of your Mardi Gras news.