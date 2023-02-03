LOGANSPORT, La. - They'll be letting the good times roll this weekend in Logansport. Everyone's invited to the family-friendly Mardi Gras Krewe of Aquarius parade that rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Krewe of Aquarius was established in 2001. Each year the River City Events Planning Committee hosts a free parade for the community of Logansport. It has grown each year and with an emphasis on family, the parades attendance continues to swell, as throngs of people line the streets beginning at the Logansport High School and down Highway 5 onto Highway 84 and Main Street. The show is free and you get to pick out your choice of viewing area. A great time for all and lots of “THROW ME SOMETHING MISTER” is the call of the night as beads and trinkets are tossed to the onlookers.
The parade consists of themed floats, mounted divisions, masked riders, the “Gator” and always a few surprises.