Krewe of Barkus and Meoux weather forecast Joe Haynes Joe Haynes Meteorologist Feb 7, 2020 Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Weather Forecast BOSSIER CITY, La. - Dry and warm weather is forecast for the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux parade. Temperatures should be close to 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. The rain chance is small at 20%.Enjoy!