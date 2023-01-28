SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur hosted their Grand Bal XXXI this Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center.
The night was filled with live entertainment from Groove Factor and lots of fun from locals as they welcomed in the Krewe’s royal court, including King Danny Lowrey and Queen Tina Tomasek.
Formed in 1991, The Krewe of Centaur is the largest krewe in north Louisiana and rivals many of the ones in New Orleans.
This year’s Krewe of Centaur parade will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 3:30 p.m.
