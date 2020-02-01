SHREVEPORT, La. – The Guardians of Time ruled Saturday night at the Shreveport Convention Center as the Krewe of Centaur took over the facility for the Grand Bal XXIX.
More than a thousand people donned their snazzy Mardi Gras attire to celebrate the season. Elaborate decorations filled the tables in the hall, many following the theme of the night.
Doors opened at 6:30 p.m. and the Tableau introducing the krewe’s royalty began at 8. A late breakfast was served following the presentation of royalty. Ricky Bridges served as Captain. Jeremy Burge reigned as King Centaur XXIX and Queen Centaur XXIX was Janet Caldwell. Click here for a look at the entire royal court. Live music was provided by NOLA Dukes Band which provided a perfect atmosphere for dancing the night away.
The Krewe of Centaur, the only superkrewe in Northwest Louisiana, was organized in 1991. Their parade rivals most of those in New Orleans. The Krewe of Centaur Parade rolls Feb. 15, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. beginning at Clyde Fant Parkway at Lake Street in downtown Shreveport and ends on East Kings Highway at East Preston Street. KTBS PARADE TRACKER AVAILABLE! Catch it live at 5 p.m. on all of your KTBS 3 Now connected devices including Roku, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, plus on KTBS 3 and ktbs.com. Remember, KTBS 3 is Your Official Mardi Gras Station.